ArcelorMittal [MT] Is Currently 2.60 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

ArcelorMittal [NYSE: MT] surged by $0.75 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $30.03 during the day while it closed the day at $29.65. The company report on April 14, 2021 that ArcelorMittal completes investment agreement with Invitalia.

14 April, 2021, 16:15 CET.

ArcelorMittal Italia to be renamed Acciaierie d’Italia.

ArcelorMittal stock has also gained 0.82% of its value over the past 7 days. However, MT stock has inclined by 20.92% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 107.49% and gained 29.48% year-on date.

The market cap for MT stock reached $32.69 billion, with 1.20 billion shares outstanding and 653.43 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.87M shares, MT reached a trading volume of 5062507 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about ArcelorMittal [MT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MT shares is $32.61 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MT stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for ArcelorMittal shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 25, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 19, 2021, representing the official price target for ArcelorMittal stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ArcelorMittal is set at 1.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for MT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.08. Price to Free Cash Flow for MT in the course of the last twelve months was 22.41 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

MT stock trade performance evaluation

ArcelorMittal [MT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.82. With this latest performance, MT shares gained by 9.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 107.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 190.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.06 for ArcelorMittal [MT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.73, while it was recorded at 29.16 for the last single week of trading, and 18.34 for the last 200 days.

ArcelorMittal [MT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ArcelorMittal [MT] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.45 and a Gross Margin at +10.25. ArcelorMittal’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.38.

Return on Total Capital for MT is now 6.57, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.53. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.98, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.88. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ArcelorMittal [MT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 35.15. Additionally, MT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 26.01, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.04. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 28.46, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 21.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ArcelorMittal [MT] managed to generate an average of -$3,833 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.53 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.64.ArcelorMittal’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for ArcelorMittal [MT] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, ArcelorMittal posted -0.56/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.05/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -1,220.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MT.

ArcelorMittal [MT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,410 million, or 4.40% of MT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MT stocks are: ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP with ownership of 4,034,651, which is approximately 45.228% of the company’s market cap and around 44.80% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 3,935,408 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $116.69 million in MT stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $98.5 million in MT stock with ownership of nearly -58.821% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ArcelorMittal stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 77 institutional holders increased their position in ArcelorMittal [NYSE:MT] by around 15,525,851 shares. Additionally, 71 investors decreased positions by around 16,602,542 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 15,437,385 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 47,565,778 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MT stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,875,093 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 3,137,769 shares during the same period.