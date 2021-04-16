AmpliTech Group Inc. [AMPG] moved down -21.45: Why It’s Important

AmpliTech Group Inc. [NASDAQ: AMPG] plunged by -$1.8 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $7.77 during the day while it closed the day at $6.59. The company report on April 15, 2021 that AmpliTech Announces Pricing of $23.0 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-The-Market.

AmpliTech Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMPG) (the “Company”), a designer, developer, and manufacturer of custom and standard state-of-the-art RF components for Commercial, SATCOM, Space, Defense, and Military markets, announced that it has entered into definitive agreements with certain institutional investors for the sale of an aggregate of 2,715,000 shares of common stock in a registered direct offering priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules. Concurrently, the Company agreed to issue to the investors, in a private placement, warrants to purchase an aggregate of 1,900,500 shares of common stock at an exercise price of $8.48 per share with a five year term. The combined purchase price for one share of common stock and 0.70 warrants is $8.48. The aggregate gross proceeds to the Company are expected to be approximately $23.0 million, before deducting placement agent’s fees and expenses of the offering payable by the Company. The offering is expected to close on or about April 16, 2021, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

AmpliTech Group Inc. stock has also loss -31.21% of its value over the past 7 days. However, AMPG stock has declined by -29.89% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 470.07% and gained 79.66% year-on date.

The market cap for AMPG stock reached $44.48 million, with 3.63 million shares outstanding and 2.55 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 771.69K shares, AMPG reached a trading volume of 3233290 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AmpliTech Group Inc. is set at 1.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMPG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 54.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.03.

AMPG stock trade performance evaluation

AmpliTech Group Inc. [AMPG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -31.21. With this latest performance, AMPG shares dropped by -30.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 470.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 727.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMPG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.28 for AmpliTech Group Inc. [AMPG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.20, while it was recorded at 8.47 for the last single week of trading, and 4.84 for the last 200 days.

AmpliTech Group Inc. [AMPG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AmpliTech Group Inc. [AMPG] shares currently have an operating margin of -26.49 and a Gross Margin at +36.27. AmpliTech Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -29.66.

Return on Total Capital for AMPG is now -31.30, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -41.05. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -133.71, with Return on Assets sitting at -33.23. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, AmpliTech Group Inc. [AMPG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 509.31. Additionally, AMPG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 83.59, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 79.76. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 389.93, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 64.00.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AmpliTech Group Inc. [AMPG] managed to generate an average of -$64,097 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.08 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.12.AmpliTech Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.