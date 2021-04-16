Ambow Education Holding Ltd. [AMBO] is -16.13% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. [AMEX: AMBO] stock went on a downward path that fall over -3.19% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -16.51%. The company report on April 9, 2021 that Ambow Education Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results.

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (“Ambow” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: AMBO), a leading national provider of educational and career enhancement services in China, announced its unaudited financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and audited financial and operating results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, respectively.

“In the fourth quarter of 2020, we remained focused and diligent in our efforts to help students achieve positive learning outcomes, especially as they navigate these challenging times,” noted Dr. Jin Huang, Ambow’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “We’re pleased to report improved operating profitability in the fourth quarter, driven by healthy top-line performance and effective control over operating costs and expenses. Notably, gross margin increased 590 basis points year-over-year to 38.1%, reflecting the resilience of our business model in the wake of a weakened global economy due to COVID-19. With two decades of experience in education technology under our belt and powerful growth initiatives in place, we are confident in our ability to drive solid growth and further cement our leading position in China’s career enhancement market.”.

Over the last 12 months, AMBO stock dropped by -9.00%.

The market cap for the stock reached $45.59 million, with 21.80 million shares outstanding and 1.43 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.07M shares, AMBO stock reached a trading volume of 1118853 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Ambow Education Holding Ltd. [AMBO]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ambow Education Holding Ltd. is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMBO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.82.

AMBO Stock Performance Analysis:

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. [AMBO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -16.51. With this latest performance, AMBO shares dropped by -27.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -46.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMBO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.57 for Ambow Education Holding Ltd. [AMBO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.5212, while it was recorded at 1.8960 for the last single week of trading, and 2.5306 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Ambow Education Holding Ltd. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ambow Education Holding Ltd. [AMBO] shares currently have an operating margin of -23.41 and a Gross Margin at +26.80. Ambow Education Holding Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -11.79.

Return on Total Capital for AMBO is now -28.05, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -16.28. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -39.97, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.92. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ambow Education Holding Ltd. [AMBO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 205.15. Additionally, AMBO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 67.23, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.97. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 160.64, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 52.64.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ambow Education Holding Ltd. [AMBO] managed to generate an average of -$2,478 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 23.44 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.50.Ambow Education Holding Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

AMBO Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMBO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ambow Education Holding Ltd. go to 25.00%.

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. [AMBO] Insider Position Details

Positions in Ambow Education Holding Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 2 institutional holders increased their position in Ambow Education Holding Ltd. [AMEX:AMBO] by around 177,472 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 46,145 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 29,813 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 253,430 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMBO stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 151,772 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 46,145 shares during the same period.