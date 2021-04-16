AIkido Pharma Inc. [AIKI] is 2.50% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

AIkido Pharma Inc. [NASDAQ: AIKI] loss -6.83% or -0.06 points to close at $0.90 with a heavy trading volume of 3819755 shares. The company report on April 7, 2021 that AIkido Granted Sublicense to Technology for Targeted Psilocybin Treatment of Neuro-Inflamed Tissue in Cancer Patients.

Technology Includes Central Nervous System Homing Peptides for Drug Delivery.

AIkido Pharma Inc. (Nasdaq: AIKI) (“AIkido” or the “Company”) announced that it has been granted an exclusive sublicense to technology related to the use of novel and proprietary central nervous system (CNS) homing peptides for the therapeutic treatment of neuroinflammatory disease in cancer patients.

It opened the trading session at $0.9605, the shares rose to $0.98 and dropped to $0.89, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for AIKI points out that the company has recorded 49.44% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -91.49% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 15.74M shares, AIKI reached to a volume of 3819755 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about AIkido Pharma Inc. [AIKI]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for AIkido Pharma Inc. is set at 0.09 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.29.

Trading performance analysis for AIKI stock

AIkido Pharma Inc. [AIKI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -17.10. With this latest performance, AIKI shares dropped by -27.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 49.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AIKI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.18 for AIkido Pharma Inc. [AIKI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3105, while it was recorded at 0.9594 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9140 for the last 200 days.

AIkido Pharma Inc. [AIKI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for AIKI is now -32.61, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -61.45. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -61.45, with Return on Assets sitting at -59.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AIkido Pharma Inc. [AIKI] managed to generate an average of -$2,467,400 per employee.AIkido Pharma Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 59.60 and a Current Ratio set at 59.60.

An analysis of insider ownership at AIkido Pharma Inc. [AIKI]

There are presently around $1 million, or 2.90% of AIKI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AIKI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 144,440, which is approximately 41% of the company’s market cap and around 0.03% of the total institutional ownership; GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 138,246 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.13 million in AIKI stocks shares; and VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, currently with $85000.0 in AIKI stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AIkido Pharma Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 11 institutional holders increased their position in AIkido Pharma Inc. [NASDAQ:AIKI] by around 318,618 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 238,618 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 56,708 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 613,944 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AIKI stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 211,632 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 139,135 shares during the same period.