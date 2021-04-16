AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [UAVS] is -16.00% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [AMEX: UAVS] closed the trading session at $5.04 on 04/15/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $4.61, while the highest price level was $5.74. The company report on April 16, 2021 that AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. Class Action Reminder: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Shareholders of Deadline in Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit.

The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP reminds investors of AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSE: UAVS) (“AgEagle”) that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has been on behalf of those who purchased or acquired AgEagle securities between September 3, 2019 and February 18, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

The stocks have a year to date performance of -16.00 percent and weekly performance of -26.21 percent. The stock has been moved at 110.88 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -32.53 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -35.22 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.96M shares, UAVS reached to a volume of 5858061 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [UAVS]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. is set at 0.84, with the Price to Sales ratio for UAVS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 253.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.37.

UAVS stock trade performance evaluation

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [UAVS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -26.21. With this latest performance, UAVS shares dropped by -32.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 110.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 371.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UAVS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.53 for AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [UAVS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.58, while it was recorded at 5.78 for the last single week of trading, and 5.00 for the last 200 days.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [UAVS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [UAVS] shares currently have an operating margin of -383.64 and a Gross Margin at +31.12. AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -383.73.

Return on Total Capital for UAVS is now -31.82, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -32.01. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -32.21, with Return on Assets sitting at -29.43. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [UAVS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.38. Additionally, UAVS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.27. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.72, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.71.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [UAVS] managed to generate an average of -$493,245 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.86 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.08.AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 11.30 and a Current Ratio set at 11.40.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [UAVS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $32 million, or 9.30% of UAVS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UAVS stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 2,313,716, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 9.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 833,520 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.2 million in UAVS stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $3.85 million in UAVS stock with ownership of nearly -7.113% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 36 institutional holders increased their position in AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [AMEX:UAVS] by around 4,174,025 shares. Additionally, 11 investors decreased positions by around 448,930 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 1,200,475 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,823,430 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UAVS stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,865,122 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 253,579 shares during the same period.