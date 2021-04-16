Aemetis Inc. [AMTX] Stock trading around $20.51 per share: What’s Next?

Aemetis Inc. [NASDAQ: AMTX] stock went on a downward path that fall over -8.44% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -21.69%. The company report on April 14, 2021 that Aemetis CEO Eric McAfee to Present at the Credit Suisse Renewables and Utilities Conference on May 13-14, 2021.

Presentation to Institutional Investors and Private Meetings.

via NewMediaWire — Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTX) announced that Chairman and CEO Eric McAfee will make a presentation and attend one-on-one meetings with institutional investors at the Credit Suisse Renewables & Utilities Conference on May 13-14, 2021.

Over the last 12 months, AMTX stock rose by 3318.90%. The one-year Aemetis Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 38.96. The average equity rating for AMTX stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $557.67 million, with 21.85 million shares outstanding and 19.62 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.80M shares, AMTX stock reached a trading volume of 2260850 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Aemetis Inc. [AMTX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMTX shares is $33.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMTX stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Aemetis Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 22, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 19, 2021, representing the official price target for Aemetis Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $25, while Stifel analysts kept a Buy rating on AMTX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aemetis Inc. is set at 2.85, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMTX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.37.

AMTX Stock Performance Analysis:

Aemetis Inc. [AMTX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -21.69. With this latest performance, AMTX shares gained by 11.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 492.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3318.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.78 for Aemetis Inc. [AMTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.45, while it was recorded at 23.01 for the last single week of trading, and 6.19 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Aemetis Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aemetis Inc. [AMTX] shares currently have an operating margin of -3.67 and a Gross Margin at +6.66. Aemetis Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -22.14.

Return on Total Capital for AMTX is now -8.18, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -123.53. Additionally, AMTX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 322.47, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 213.99.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Aemetis Inc. [AMTX] managed to generate an average of -$223,530 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 85.85 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.47.Aemetis Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.00 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

AMTX Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Aemetis Inc. posted -0.58/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.34/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -70.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMTX.

Aemetis Inc. [AMTX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $115 million, or 35.00% of AMTX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMTX stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 1,731,349, which is approximately 57.163% of the company’s market cap and around 8.11% of the total institutional ownership; PORTOLAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 1,485,599 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $33.28 million in AMTX stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $22.76 million in AMTX stock with ownership of nearly 49.986% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Aemetis Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 13 institutional holders increased their position in Aemetis Inc. [NASDAQ:AMTX] by around 2,671,692 shares. Additionally, 10 investors decreased positions by around 357,499 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 2,096,995 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,126,186 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMTX stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,595,366 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 118,401 shares during the same period.