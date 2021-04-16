ABB Ltd [ABB] Revenue clocked in at $26.13 billion, up 17.78% YTD: What’s Next?

ABB Ltd [NYSE: ABB] gained 4.24% or 1.34 points to close at $32.93 with a heavy trading volume of 1454592 shares. The company report on April 15, 2021 that ABB Issues Trading Update Following Better-Than-Anticipated Performance in Q1.

ABB is publishing preliminary information on its first-quarter 2021 results, which according to the information available to the company, is better than the latest company guidance and current market consensus. The preliminary results were driven by a stronger-than-anticipated market development, especially during the last weeks of March, and relates primarily to the short-cycle business. Quarterly demand is likely to have been supported by customer stock-building activities related to both component availability constraints and rising commodity prices in the industry.

Preliminary results for first quarter 2021:.

It opened the trading session at $32.71, the shares rose to $32.95 and dropped to $32.59, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ABB points out that the company has recorded 23.01% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -96.01% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.84M shares, ABB reached to a volume of 1454592 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about ABB Ltd [ABB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ABB shares is $32.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ABB stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for ABB Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 06, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 08, 2021, representing the official price target for ABB Ltd stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ABB Ltd is set at 0.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for ABB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.68. Price to Free Cash Flow for ABB in the course of the last twelve months was 69.92 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

Trading performance analysis for ABB stock

ABB Ltd [ABB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.27. With this latest performance, ABB shares gained by 6.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 90.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ABB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.90 for ABB Ltd [ABB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.38, while it was recorded at 32.01 for the last single week of trading, and 27.55 for the last 200 days.

ABB Ltd [ABB]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ABB Ltd [ABB] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.17 and a Gross Margin at +30.28. ABB Ltd’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.13.

Return on Total Capital for ABB is now 9.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.41. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.05, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.68. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ABB Ltd [ABB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 45.41. Additionally, ABB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 31.23, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.33. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 35.44, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 24.37.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ABB Ltd [ABB] managed to generate an average of $2,613 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.47 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.60.ABB Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

ABB Ltd [ABB]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, ABB Ltd posted 0.3/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.19/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 57.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ABB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ABB Ltd go to 14.60%.

An analysis of insider ownership at ABB Ltd [ABB]

Positions in ABB Ltd stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 190 institutional holders increased their position in ABB Ltd [NYSE:ABB] by around 9,334,092 shares. Additionally, 152 investors decreased positions by around 5,715,718 shares, while 67 investors held positions by with 76,952,209 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 92,002,019 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ABB stock had 63 new institutional investments in for a total of 914,385 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 976,985 shares during the same period.