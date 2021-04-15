ZTO Express [Cayman] Inc. [ZTO] moved down -0.14: Why It’s Important

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. [NYSE: ZTO] traded at a low on 04/14/21, posting a -0.14 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $29.55. The company report on April 13, 2021 that ZTO Announces the Establishment of Environmental, Social and Governance Committee.

The board of directors (the “Board”) of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: ZTO and HKEX: 2057) (the “Company”) is pleased to announce that an Environmental, Social and Governance Committee (the “ESG Committee”) has been formed with effect from March 16, 2021.

The Board also announces that, Mr. Jianfa Lai, Mr. Jilei Wang and Mr. Qin Charles Huang have been appointed as the members of the ESG Committee, and Mr. Jianfa Lai has been appointed as the chairman of the ESG Committee with effect from Mar 16, 2021. The terms of reference of the ESG Committee will be posted on the website of the Company (https://zto.investorroom.com/).

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4211953 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. stands at 3.35% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.98%.

The market cap for ZTO stock reached $25.42 billion, with 832.99 million shares outstanding and 642.97 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.91M shares, ZTO reached a trading volume of 4211953 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about ZTO Express [Cayman] Inc. [ZTO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZTO shares is $35.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZTO stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 22, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on November 20, 2020, representing the official price target for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. is set at 1.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZTO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.18. Price to Free Cash Flow for ZTO in the course of the last twelve months was 33.63 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.40.

How has ZTO stock performed recently?

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. [ZTO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.83. With this latest performance, ZTO shares dropped by -9.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZTO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.56 for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. [ZTO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.62, while it was recorded at 28.85 for the last single week of trading, and 31.95 for the last 200 days.

ZTO Express [Cayman] Inc. [ZTO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. [ZTO] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.55 and a Gross Margin at +23.15. ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.22.

Return on Total Capital for ZTO is now 8.93, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.56. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.67, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.03. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. [ZTO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 5.12. Additionally, ZTO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.87, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.24. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.03, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.98.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.10 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.47.ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Earnings analysis for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. [ZTO]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. posted 0.12/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.1/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 20.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZTO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. go to 1.87%.

Insider trade positions for ZTO Express [Cayman] Inc. [ZTO]

There are presently around $6,922 million, or 38.70% of ZTO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZTO stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 38,683,303, which is approximately -0.646% of the company’s market cap and around 0.62% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 18,911,253 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $558.83 million in ZTO stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $445.12 million in ZTO stock with ownership of nearly -1.785% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 127 institutional holders increased their position in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. [NYSE:ZTO] by around 25,650,003 shares. Additionally, 121 investors decreased positions by around 18,365,926 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 190,216,972 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 234,232,901 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZTO stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,432,311 shares, while 51 institutional investors sold positions of 4,055,550 shares during the same period.