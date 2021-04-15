Wrap Technologies Inc. [WRAP] fell -3.11% so far this year. What now?

Wrap Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: WRAP] loss -15.22% on the last trading session, reaching $4.68 price per share at the time. The company report on April 8, 2021 that WRAP Launches Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Program.

Wrap Technologies, Inc. (the “Company” or “WRAP”) (Nasdaq: WRAP), a global leader in innovative public safety technologies and services, announced the launch of its Environmental, Social & Governance, or ESG, program, formalizing its commitment to establishing and maintaining an ongoing focus on environmental, social and governance matters.

On April 15th and 16th, WRAP will host an all-employee event led by Ben Pandya, ASU Professor and ESG specialist, to communicate the goals of ESG at WRAP and to gather top ideas to further enhance its ESG initiatives, including matters related to environmental protection, corporate responsibility, and employee and community health and safety.Paul Manley, VP of Investor Relations, and Joelle Faught, Director of Project Management at WRAP, will oversee operations and policies to ensure the success of the ESG program. “ESG has always been high on our list of priorities as an organization, and we are delighted to formally advance our sustainability initiatives with this program,” said Tom Smith, CEO and President at WRAP. “We look forward to reporting progress on our ESG efforts through the implementation of policies and strategies that positively impact the environment and communities we serve.”About WRAPWRAP Technologies (Nasdaq: WRAP) is a global leader in innovating public safety technologies and services that deliver advanced solutions focused on avoiding escalation. The BolaWrap® Remote Restraint device, WRAP’s first product, is a patented, hand-held device that discharges a Kevlar® tether to temporarily restrain from a safe distance. Through many field uses and growing adoption by agencies worldwide, BolaWrap is proving to be an effective tool to safely detain persons without injury. WRAP Reality, the Company’s virtual reality training system, is an immersive training simulator and comprehensive public safety training platform designed to empower first responders with the necessary knowledge to perform in the field. WRAP’s headquarters are located in Tempe, Arizona. For more information, please visit wrap.com.Follow WRAP here:WRAP on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/wraptechnologies/WRAP on Twitter: https://twitter.com/wraptechincWRAP on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/wraptechnologies/Trademark InformationBolaWrap, Wrap and Wrap Reality are trademarks of Wrap Technologies, Inc. All other trade names used herein are either trademarks or registered trademarks of the respective holders.Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements – Safe Harbor StatementThis press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to: statements regarding the Company’s overall business; total addressable market; and, expectations regarding future sales and expenses. Words such as “expect”, “anticipate”, “should”, “believe”, “target”, “project”, “goals”, “estimate”, “potential”, “predict”, “may”, “will”, “could”, “intend”, and variations of these terms or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Moreover, forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond the Company’s control. The Company’s actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to: the Company’s ability to successful implement training programs for the use of its products; the Company’s ability to manufacture and produce product for its customers; the Company’s ability to develop sales for its new product solution; the acceptance of existing and future products; the availability of funding to continue to finance operations; the complexity, expense and time associated with sales to law enforcement and government entities; the lengthy evaluation and sales cycle for the Company’s product solution; product defects; litigation risks from alleged product-related injuries; risks of government regulations; the business impact of health crises or outbreaks of disease, such as epidemics or pandemics; the ability to obtain export licenses for counties outside of the US; the ability to obtain patents and defend IP against competitors; the impact of competitive products and solutions; and the Company’s ability to maintain and enhance its brand, as well as other risk factors mentioned in the Company’s most recent annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly report on Form 10-Q, and other SEC filings. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and were based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events or changes in its expectations.Contact:Paul M. ManleyVP – Investor Relations(612) 834-1804pmanley@wrap.com.

Wrap Technologies Inc. represents 37.42 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $174.52 million with the latest information. WRAP stock price has been found in the range of $4.65 to $5.44.

If compared to the average trading volume of 568.76K shares, WRAP reached a trading volume of 1142532 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Wrap Technologies Inc. is set at 0.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for WRAP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 44.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.12.

Wrap Technologies Inc. [WRAP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.17. With this latest performance, WRAP shares dropped by -21.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WRAP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.96 for Wrap Technologies Inc. [WRAP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.73, while it was recorded at 5.23 for the last single week of trading, and 6.99 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Wrap Technologies Inc. [WRAP] shares currently have an operating margin of -331.56 and a Gross Margin at +34.04. Wrap Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -318.97.

Return on Total Capital for WRAP is now -39.60, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -38.23. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -38.35, with Return on Assets sitting at -36.33. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Wrap Technologies Inc. [WRAP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.32. Additionally, WRAP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.32, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.31. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.12, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.12.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Wrap Technologies Inc. [WRAP] managed to generate an average of -$241,927 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.82 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.11.Wrap Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 18.90 and a Current Ratio set at 20.00.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Wrap Technologies Inc. posted -0.08/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.08/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WRAP.

There are presently around $25 million, or 18.10% of WRAP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WRAP stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 989,420, which is approximately 4.222% of the company’s market cap and around 14.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 937,392 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.39 million in WRAP stocks shares; and US BANCORP DE, currently with $2.35 million in WRAP stock with ownership of nearly 66.225% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Wrap Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 37 institutional holders increased their position in Wrap Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:WRAP] by around 693,940 shares. Additionally, 41 investors decreased positions by around 1,604,182 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 3,133,522 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,431,644 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WRAP stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 210,934 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 765,994 shares during the same period.