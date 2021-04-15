Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Callon Petroleum Company [CPE]. What else is Wall St. saying

Callon Petroleum Company [NYSE: CPE] stock went on an upward path that rose over 8.47% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -4.90%. The company report on March 30, 2021 that Callon Petroleum Announces New Executive Compensation Program and GHG Emissions Reduction Targets.

Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE: CPE) (“Callon” or the “Company”) announced the adoption of new environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) initiatives, including an updated executive compensation program to better align with investor priorities and new commitments to quantitative greenhouse gas (“GHG”) emissions reduction targets.

2021 Compensation Program Highlights.

Over the last 12 months, CPE stock rose by 642.53%. The one-year Callon Petroleum Company stock forecast points to a potential downside of -24.26. The average equity rating for CPE stock is currently 2.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.79 billion, with 39.75 million shares outstanding and 38.65 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.05M shares, CPE stock reached a trading volume of 2716163 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Callon Petroleum Company [CPE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CPE shares is $29.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CPE stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Johnson Rice have made an estimate for Callon Petroleum Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Accumulate, with their previous recommendation back on March 09, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 02, 2021, representing the official price target for Callon Petroleum Company stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Callon Petroleum Company is set at 3.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for CPE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.42.

CPE Stock Performance Analysis:

Callon Petroleum Company [CPE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.90. With this latest performance, CPE shares dropped by -11.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 634.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 642.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CPE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.11 for Callon Petroleum Company [CPE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.07, while it was recorded at 35.54 for the last single week of trading, and 14.92 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Callon Petroleum Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Callon Petroleum Company [CPE] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.51 and a Gross Margin at +16.14. Callon Petroleum Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -245.23.

Return on Total Capital for CPE is now 2.33, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -49.90. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -128.80, with Return on Assets sitting at -43.60. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Callon Petroleum Company [CPE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 423.35. Additionally, CPE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 80.89, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 68.99. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 421.50, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 80.54.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Callon Petroleum Company [CPE] managed to generate an average of -$8,361,785 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.03 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.18.Callon Petroleum Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

CPE Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Callon Petroleum Company posted 1.2/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.19/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CPE.

Callon Petroleum Company [CPE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $600 million, or 36.90% of CPE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CPE stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 4,054,348, which is approximately 1.563% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 2,240,622 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $82.97 million in CPE stocks shares; and D. E. SHAW & CO., INC., currently with $52.25 million in CPE stock with ownership of nearly 156.456% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Callon Petroleum Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 58 institutional holders increased their position in Callon Petroleum Company [NYSE:CPE] by around 3,638,111 shares. Additionally, 50 investors decreased positions by around 3,179,573 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 9,398,877 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 16,216,561 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CPE stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,050,482 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 503,140 shares during the same period.