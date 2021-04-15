VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings [VIH] Stock trading around $13.28 per share: What’s Next?

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings [NASDAQ: VIH] loss -12.11% or -1.83 points to close at $13.28 with a heavy trading volume of 2266836 shares. The company report on April 3, 2021 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Monteverde & Associates PC Announces an Investigation of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings – VIH.

Juan Monteverde, founder and managing partner at Monteverde & Associates PC, a national securities firm rated Top 50 in the 2018 and 2019 ISS Securities Class Action Services Report and headquartered at the Empire State Building in New York City, is investigating VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings (“VIH” or the “Company”) (VIH) relating to its proposed merger with Bakkt Holdings, LLC. Under the terms of the agreement, VIH will acquire Bakkt through a reverse merger, with Bakkt emerging as a publicly traded company.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

The investigation focuses on whether VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings and its Board of Directors violated securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company by 1) failing to conduct a fair process, and 2) whether the transaction is properly valued.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.06M shares, VIH reached to a volume of 2266836 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings [VIH]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings is set at 1.22 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.04.

Trading performance analysis for VIH stock

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings [VIH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.80.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VIH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.04 for VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings [VIH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.12, while it was recorded at 14.49 for the last single week of trading.

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings [VIH]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

An analysis of insider ownership at VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings [VIH]

There are presently around $87 million, or 31.50% of VIH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VIH stocks are: EMPYREAN CAPITAL PARTNERS, LP with ownership of 1,208,580, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 24.80% of the total institutional ownership; CORBIN CAPITAL PARTNERS, L.P., holding 1,000,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $13.28 million in VIH stocks shares; and MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $10.62 million in VIH stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

25 institutional holders increased their position in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings [NASDAQ:VIH] by around 6,527,902 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 6,527,902 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VIH stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,527,902 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.