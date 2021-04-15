UTStarcom Holdings Corp. [UTSI] stock Initiated by Northland Capital analyst, price target now $2.50

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. [NASDAQ: UTSI] gained 3.86% on the last trading session, reaching $1.61 price per share at the time. The company report on March 25, 2021 that UTStarcom Reports Unaudited Financial Results for Second Half and Full Year 2020.

UTStarcom (“UT” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: UTSI), a global telecommunications infrastructure provider, reported its unaudited financial results for the six months and full year ended December 31, 2020, and provided a business update.

Business Update.

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. represents 35.97 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $60.17 million with the latest information. UTSI stock price has been found in the range of $1.50 to $2.03.

If compared to the average trading volume of 285.14K shares, UTSI reached a trading volume of 21006913 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about UTStarcom Holdings Corp. [UTSI]:

Northland Capital have made an estimate for UTStarcom Holdings Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 31, 2015. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Auriga U.S.A raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 17, 2010, representing the official price target for UTStarcom Holdings Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $1.50 to $0.75, while Jefferies & Co kept a Underperform rating on UTSI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for UTStarcom Holdings Corp. is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for UTSI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.97.

Trading performance analysis for UTSI stock

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. [UTSI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.52. With this latest performance, UTSI shares gained by 0.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 43.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UTSI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.03 for UTStarcom Holdings Corp. [UTSI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.6968, while it was recorded at 1.5420 for the last single week of trading, and 1.4542 for the last 200 days.

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. [UTSI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and UTStarcom Holdings Corp. [UTSI] shares currently have an operating margin of -95.61 and a Gross Margin at +14.52. UTStarcom Holdings Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -97.39.

Return on Total Capital for UTSI is now -25.68, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -26.57. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -26.81, with Return on Assets sitting at -17.54. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, UTStarcom Holdings Corp. [UTSI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.90. Additionally, UTSI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.87, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.24. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.33, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.32.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.38 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.18.UTStarcom Holdings Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. [UTSI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, UTStarcom Holdings Corp. posted 0.01/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.05/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 120.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UTSI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for UTStarcom Holdings Corp. go to 22.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at UTStarcom Holdings Corp. [UTSI]

There are presently around $2 million, or 4.40% of UTSI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UTSI stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 1,316,158, which is approximately 7.08% of the company’s market cap and around 70.60% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 94,269 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.15 million in UTSI stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.1 million in UTSI stock with ownership of nearly 197.883% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in UTStarcom Holdings Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 8 institutional holders increased their position in UTStarcom Holdings Corp. [NASDAQ:UTSI] by around 261,230 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 91,844 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 1,191,772 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,544,846 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UTSI stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 28,841 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 86,563 shares during the same period.