Truist Financial Corporation [TFC] stock Downgrade by Robert W. Baird analyst, price target now $53

Truist Financial Corporation [NYSE: TFC] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.20% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.44%.

Half of homeowners say their space is being used differently; two-thirds say spending more time at home has made them long for upgrades.

Over the last 12 months, TFC stock rose by 78.93%. The one-year Truist Financial Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 5.43. The average equity rating for TFC stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $79.22 billion, with 1.35 billion shares outstanding and 1.34 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.87M shares, TFC stock reached a trading volume of 4811289 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Truist Financial Corporation [TFC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TFC shares is $63.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TFC stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Truist Financial Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 07, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price from $48 to $55. The new note on the price target was released on January 07, 2021, representing the official price target for Truist Financial Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $49 to $50, while Keefe Bruyette kept a Mkt Perform rating on TFC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Truist Financial Corporation is set at 1.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for TFC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 21.46. Price to Free Cash Flow for TFC in the course of the last twelve months was 18.87.

TFC Stock Performance Analysis:

Truist Financial Corporation [TFC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.44. With this latest performance, TFC shares gained by 0.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 37.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 78.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TFC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.39 for Truist Financial Corporation [TFC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 57.40, while it was recorded at 59.63 for the last single week of trading, and 46.31 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Truist Financial Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Truist Financial Corporation [TFC] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.20. Truist Financial Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.56.

Return on Total Capital for TFC is now 5.32, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.28. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.53, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.91. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Truist Financial Corporation [TFC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 67.20. Additionally, TFC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.19, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.28. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 56.98, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 30.20.

TFC Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Truist Financial Corporation posted 0.83/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.67/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 23.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TFC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Truist Financial Corporation go to -9.10%.

Truist Financial Corporation [TFC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $57,774 million, or 73.80% of TFC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TFC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 105,915,927, which is approximately -1.446% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 89,294,163 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.27 billion in TFC stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $4.43 billion in TFC stock with ownership of nearly -0.486% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Truist Financial Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 650 institutional holders increased their position in Truist Financial Corporation [NYSE:TFC] by around 51,049,758 shares. Additionally, 543 investors decreased positions by around 57,114,544 shares, while 153 investors held positions by with 871,390,195 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 979,554,497 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TFC stock had 199 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,346,827 shares, while 56 institutional investors sold positions of 4,532,993 shares during the same period.