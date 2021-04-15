TechnipFMC plc [FTI] stock Initiated by BTIG Research analyst, price target now $12

TechnipFMC plc [NYSE: FTI] surged by $0.25 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $7.6675 during the day while it closed the day at $7.51. The company report on April 2, 2021 that TechnipFMC and Bombora Form Strategic Partnership to Develop a Floating Wave and Wind Power Project.

TechnipFMC (NYSE: FTI) (PARIS: FTI), a global leader in the energy industry, and Bombora, a leading wave energy technology company, have formed a strategic partnership to develop a floating wave and wind power project in support of a more sustainable future.

The relationship brings together TechnipFMC’s unique technologies and experience delivering complex integrated Engineering, Procurement, Construction and Installation (iEPCI™) projects offshore with Bombora’s patented multi-megawatt mWave™ technology that converts wave energy into electricity.

TechnipFMC plc stock has also loss -4.70% of its value over the past 7 days. However, FTI stock has declined by -25.79% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 34.67% and gained 1.29% year-on date.

The market cap for FTI stock reached $3.46 billion, with 449.60 million shares outstanding and 446.38 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 13.72M shares, FTI reached a trading volume of 5899391 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about TechnipFMC plc [FTI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FTI shares is $10.46 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FTI stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for TechnipFMC plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 01, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 18, 2021, representing the official price target for TechnipFMC plc stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TechnipFMC plc is set at 0.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for FTI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.57. Price to Free Cash Flow for FTI in the course of the last twelve months was 9.48 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

FTI stock trade performance evaluation

TechnipFMC plc [FTI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.70. With this latest performance, FTI shares dropped by -13.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 34.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FTI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.38 for TechnipFMC plc [FTI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.48, while it was recorded at 7.46 for the last single week of trading, and 8.26 for the last 200 days.

TechnipFMC plc [FTI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

TechnipFMC plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for TechnipFMC plc [FTI] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, TechnipFMC plc posted -0.11/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.22/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -150.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FTI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for TechnipFMC plc go to -2.90%.

TechnipFMC plc [FTI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,573 million, or 84.90% of FTI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FTI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 30,198,969, which is approximately 0.541% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; BPIFRANCE SA, holding 24,688,691 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $185.41 million in FTI stocks shares; and PZENA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $185.28 million in FTI stock with ownership of nearly 0.95% of the company’s market capitalization.

172 institutional holders increased their position in TechnipFMC plc [NYSE:FTI] by around 37,362,894 shares. Additionally, 130 investors decreased positions by around 44,095,090 shares, while 43 investors held positions by with 261,168,075 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 342,626,059 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FTI stock had 60 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,352,980 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 4,548,256 shares during the same period.