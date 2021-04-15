Stifel lifts Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. [SOLO] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. [NASDAQ: SOLO] loss -4.35% on the last trading session, reaching $4.40 price per share at the time. The company report on April 13, 2021 that ElectraMeccanica Appoints EV Industry Trailblazer Kevin Pavlov as Chief Operating Officer.

ElectraMeccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ: SOLO) (“ElectraMeccanica” or the “Company”), a designer and manufacturer of electric vehicles, has appointed Kevin Pavlov as its new Chief Operating Officer (“COO”) effective May 1, 2021. Pavlov will be responsible for overseeing operational growth as ElectraMeccanica ramps up commercial production with a focus on enhancing profitability and efficiency.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Pavlov brings over two decades of automotive experience to ElectraMeccanica with an accomplished background and domain-specific expertise working with Original Equipment Manufacturers and globally recognized Tier 1 suppliers. Prior to joining ElectraMeccanica, Pavlov most recently served as the COO of Karma Automotive. Pavlov has held various other senior leadership roles in his career, most notably at Magna International where he was, at different points in time, the COO of its E-Car Joint Venture, Global President and General Manager of Magna Electronics, and Executive Vice President of Magna’s Services, Ventures, and Innovation Group.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. represents 58.35 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $508.33 million with the latest information. SOLO stock price has been found in the range of $4.37 to $4.595.

If compared to the average trading volume of 11.90M shares, SOLO reached a trading volume of 4444922 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. [SOLO]:

Stifel have made an estimate for Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 17, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 09, 2019, representing the official price target for Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6, while The Benchmark Company analysts kept a Speculative Buy rating on SOLO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. is set at 0.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for SOLO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 847.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.12.

Trading performance analysis for SOLO stock

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. [SOLO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.56. With this latest performance, SOLO shares dropped by -23.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 57.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 327.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SOLO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.75 for Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. [SOLO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.08, while it was recorded at 4.63 for the last single week of trading, and 4.94 for the last 200 days.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. [SOLO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. [SOLO] shares currently have an operating margin of -4786.19 and a Gross Margin at -305.11. Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -11089.64.

Return on Total Capital for SOLO is now -39.01, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -91.07. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -91.84, with Return on Assets sitting at -74.56. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. [SOLO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.88. Additionally, SOLO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.87, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.74. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.41, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.40.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. [SOLO] managed to generate an average of -$529,806 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.05 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.01.Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 29.60 and a Current Ratio set at 29.70.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. [SOLO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. posted -0.04/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.12/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 66.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SOLO.

An analysis of insider ownership at Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. [SOLO]

Positions in Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 51 institutional holders increased their position in Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. [NASDAQ:SOLO] by around 8,104,150 shares. Additionally, 16 investors decreased positions by around 1,112,843 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 2,119,699 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 11,336,692 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SOLO stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,161,060 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 556,925 shares during the same period.