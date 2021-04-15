Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX] is 9.02% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Raytheon Technologies Corporation [NYSE: RTX] gained 0.33% on the last trading session, reaching $77.96 price per share at the time. The company report on April 14, 2021 that Raytheon Technologies to Host 2021 Investor Meeting.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE: RTX) announced it will host an investor day on May 18, 2021 with presentations from management from 10:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. ET. During the event, Raytheon Technologies CEO Greg Hayes and other members of the executive team will provide details on the company’s long-term growth strategy and outlook.

The meeting will be broadcast live on the Internet at investors.rtx.com and will be archived on the website afterward. Corresponding presentations will be available on the site prior to the meeting.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation represents 1.50 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $116.97 billion with the latest information. RTX stock price has been found in the range of $77.7671 to $78.685.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.42M shares, RTX reached a trading volume of 4847918 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RTX shares is $85.35 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RTX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Raytheon Technologies Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 09, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on December 17, 2020, representing the official price target for Raytheon Technologies Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $79, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Overweight rating on RTX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Raytheon Technologies Corporation is set at 1.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for RTX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.87.

Trading performance analysis for RTX stock

Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.46. With this latest performance, RTX shares dropped by -2.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 28.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 19.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.61 for Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 75.56, while it was recorded at 78.03 for the last single week of trading, and 66.90 for the last 200 days.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Raytheon Technologies Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Raytheon Technologies Corporation posted 1.02/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.22/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -16.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RTX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Raytheon Technologies Corporation go to 23.66%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX]

There are presently around $92,026 million, or 79.20% of RTX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RTX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 127,888,312, which is approximately -1.136% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 120,401,724 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.36 billion in RTX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $7.65 billion in RTX stock with ownership of nearly -0.497% of the company’s market capitalization.

1,028 institutional holders increased their position in Raytheon Technologies Corporation [NYSE:RTX] by around 89,572,924 shares. Additionally, 969 investors decreased positions by around 73,411,772 shares, while 188 investors held positions by with 1,021,393,902 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,184,378,598 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RTX stock had 283 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,499,467 shares, while 112 institutional investors sold positions of 18,069,168 shares during the same period.