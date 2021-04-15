Oriental Culture Holding LTD [OCG] is 30.61% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Oriental Culture Holding LTD [NASDAQ: OCG] price surged by 0.95 percent to reach at $0.06. The company report on December 18, 2020 that Oriental Culture Holding LTD Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Exercise of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional 59,400 Shares.

Oriental Culture Holding LTD (“OCG” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: OCG), a leading online provider focusing on collectibles and artwork e-commerce services, announced the closing of its initial public offering of 5,124,400 ordinary shares, including the exercise by the underwriters of their over-allotment option to purchase additional 59,400 ordinary shares, at a public offering price of $4.00 per share before underwriting discounts and commissions. All of the ordinary shares were offered by the Company. The ordinary shares commenced trading on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbol “OCG” on December 15, 2020.

The gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses, were approximately $20.50 million.

A sum of 4271757 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 6.73M shares. Oriental Culture Holding LTD shares reached a high of $7.29 and dropped to a low of $6.20 until finishing in the latest session at $6.40.

Guru’s Opinion on Oriental Culture Holding LTD [OCG]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Oriental Culture Holding LTD is set at 1.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for OCG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 16.32.

OCG Stock Performance Analysis:

Oriental Culture Holding LTD [OCG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -20.60.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OCG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.48 for Oriental Culture Holding LTD [OCG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.33, while it was recorded at 6.91 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Oriental Culture Holding LTD Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Oriental Culture Holding LTD [OCG] shares currently have an operating margin of +66.76 and a Gross Margin at +90.11. Oriental Culture Holding LTD’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +67.57.

Return on Total Capital for OCG is now 114.04, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 115.42. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 115.42, with Return on Assets sitting at 94.61.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Oriental Culture Holding LTD [OCG] managed to generate an average of $162,283 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.23 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.40.Oriental Culture Holding LTD’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 11.10 and a Current Ratio set at 11.10.

Oriental Culture Holding LTD [OCG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1 million, or 19.40% of OCG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OCG stocks are: GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC with ownership of 62,232, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 30.24% of the total institutional ownership; VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, holding 20,823 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.13 million in OCG stocks shares; and JANE STREET GROUP, LLC, currently with $0.12 million in OCG stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

6 institutional holders increased their position in Oriental Culture Holding LTD [NASDAQ:OCG] by around 137,179 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 2,200 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 139,379 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OCG stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 137,179 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.