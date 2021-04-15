NortonLifeLock Inc. [NLOK] stock Initiated by BofA Securities analyst, price target now $19

NortonLifeLock Inc. [NASDAQ: NLOK] plunged by -$0.41 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $21.71 during the day while it closed the day at $21.13. The company report on April 15, 2021 that NortonLifeLock to Feature First Investor Day and Release Fiscal 2021 Fourth Quarter Results on May 10, 2021.

Live video Q&A webcast with NortonLifeLock leadership team on May 11, 2021.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ: NLOK), a global leader in consumer Cyber Safety, announced that its fiscal 2021 fourth quarter and full year financial results will be released Monday, May 10, 2021 after market close. Additionally, NortonLifeLock’s first Investor Day will commence with the availability of watch-on-demand presentations from NortonLifeLock leadership. These presentations will detail NortonLifeLock’s long-term strategy to transform the company for accelerated growth. On Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at 9 a.m. PDT / 12 p.m. EDT, NortonLifeLock will host a live video Q&A webcast with CEO Vincent Pilette, CFO Natalie Derse and other members of the leadership team.

NortonLifeLock Inc. stock has also loss -2.85% of its value over the past 7 days. However, NLOK stock has declined by -0.98% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -0.66% and gained 1.68% year-on date.

The market cap for NLOK stock reached $12.39 billion, with 593.00 million shares outstanding and 576.37 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.47M shares, NLOK reached a trading volume of 6085114 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NLOK shares is $26.47 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NLOK stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for NortonLifeLock Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 13, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on March 16, 2021, representing the official price target for NortonLifeLock Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NortonLifeLock Inc. is set at 0.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for NLOK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.97.

NLOK stock trade performance evaluation

NortonLifeLock Inc. [NLOK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.85. With this latest performance, NLOK shares dropped by -2.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NLOK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.55 for NortonLifeLock Inc. [NLOK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.14, while it was recorded at 21.78 for the last single week of trading, and 20.96 for the last 200 days.

NortonLifeLock Inc. [NLOK]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NortonLifeLock Inc. [NLOK] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.94 and a Gross Margin at +81.04. NortonLifeLock Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +23.21.

Return on Total Capital for NLOK is now 8.55, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.73. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 20.11, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.88. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, NortonLifeLock Inc. [NLOK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 43,220.00. Additionally, NLOK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 99.77, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 55.88. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 35,380.00, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 81.67.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, NortonLifeLock Inc. [NLOK] managed to generate an average of $160,556 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.49 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.21.NortonLifeLock Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for NortonLifeLock Inc. [NLOK] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, NortonLifeLock Inc. posted 0.26/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.19/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 36.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NLOK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NortonLifeLock Inc. go to 21.90%.

NortonLifeLock Inc. [NLOK]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $11,216 million, or 93.80% of NLOK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NLOK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 63,109,995, which is approximately -1.056% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 62,704,639 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.32 billion in NLOK stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.02 billion in NLOK stock with ownership of nearly -2.839% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NortonLifeLock Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 269 institutional holders increased their position in NortonLifeLock Inc. [NASDAQ:NLOK] by around 55,930,882 shares. Additionally, 252 investors decreased positions by around 70,759,570 shares, while 64 investors held positions by with 404,106,476 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 530,796,928 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NLOK stock had 75 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,651,630 shares, while 60 institutional investors sold positions of 9,548,009 shares during the same period.