Mizuho slashes price target on Kadmon Holdings Inc. [KDMN] – find out why.

Kadmon Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: KDMN] stock went on an upward path that rose over 7.73% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 3.72%. The company report on April 15, 2021 that Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against SOS Limited, Canoo, Kadmon Holdings, and MultiPlan Corporation and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, reminds investors that class actions have been commenced on behalf of stockholders of SOS Limited (NYSE: SOS), Canoo, Inc. (NASDAQ: GOEV), Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: KDMN), and MultiPlan Corporation (NYSE: MPLN). Stockholders have until the deadlines below to petition the court to serve as lead plaintiff. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.

SOS Limited (NYSE: SOS).

Over the last 12 months, KDMN stock dropped by -12.16%. The average equity rating for KDMN stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $704.89 million, with 169.64 million shares outstanding and 155.55 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.81M shares, KDMN stock reached a trading volume of 3757042 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Kadmon Holdings Inc. [KDMN]:

Mizuho have made an estimate for Kadmon Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 11, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Raymond James raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on May 19, 2020, representing the official price target for Kadmon Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while Nomura analysts kept a Buy rating on KDMN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kadmon Holdings Inc. is set at 0.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for KDMN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 84.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.74.

KDMN Stock Performance Analysis:

Kadmon Holdings Inc. [KDMN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.72. With this latest performance, KDMN shares dropped by -11.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KDMN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.86 for Kadmon Holdings Inc. [KDMN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.46, while it was recorded at 3.74 for the last single week of trading, and 4.23 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Kadmon Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kadmon Holdings Inc. [KDMN] shares currently have an operating margin of -1234.09 and a Gross Margin at +13.33. Kadmon Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1314.10.

Return on Total Capital for KDMN is now -62.30, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -68.40. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -77.31, with Return on Assets sitting at -54.30. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Kadmon Holdings Inc. [KDMN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 19.70. Additionally, KDMN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 16.46, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.47. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 23.70, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 12.20.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Kadmon Holdings Inc. [KDMN] managed to generate an average of -$857,583 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.05 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.04.Kadmon Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.70 and a Current Ratio set at 4.70.

KDMN Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Kadmon Holdings Inc. posted -0.19/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.14/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -35.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KDMN.

Kadmon Holdings Inc. [KDMN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $634 million, or 96.40% of KDMN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KDMN stocks are: PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 15,711,334, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.14% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 14,923,541 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $58.2 million in KDMN stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $38.28 million in KDMN stock with ownership of nearly 13.657% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kadmon Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 84 institutional holders increased their position in Kadmon Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:KDMN] by around 22,148,875 shares. Additionally, 50 investors decreased positions by around 22,085,014 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 118,285,912 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 162,519,801 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KDMN stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,760,538 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 1,077,276 shares during the same period.