Market Analysts see Ardelyx Inc. [ARDX] gaining to $14. Time to buy?

Ardelyx Inc. [NASDAQ: ARDX] closed the trading session at $7.84 on 04/14/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $7.25, while the highest price level was $8.17. The company report on April 14, 2021 that Ardelyx Collaboration Partner, Kyowa Kirin, Announces Initiation of Phase 3 Clinical Studies of Tenapanor for Hyperphosphatemia in Japan.

Ardelyx to Receive a $5 Million Milestone Payment.

Ardelyx, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARDX), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative first-in-class medicines to improve treatment for people with kidney and cardiorenal diseases, announced that its collaboration partner in Japan, Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. (TSE: 4151, Kyowa Kirin), has initiated four Phase 3 clinical studies in Japan evaluating tenapanor for hyperphosphatemia. The achievement of this development milestone triggers a $5 million payment to Ardelyx.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 21.17 percent and weekly performance of 2.89 percent. The stock has been moved at 38.76 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 12.48 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 10.11 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.09M shares, ARDX reached to a volume of 2575995 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Ardelyx Inc. [ARDX]:

Wedbush have made an estimate for Ardelyx Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 23, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on January 06, 2021, representing the official price target for Ardelyx Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $13, while Citigroup analysts kept a Buy rating on ARDX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ardelyx Inc. is set at 0.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for ARDX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 107.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.79.

ARDX stock trade performance evaluation

Ardelyx Inc. [ARDX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.89. With this latest performance, ARDX shares gained by 12.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 38.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ARDX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.07 for Ardelyx Inc. [ARDX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.94, while it was recorded at 7.47 for the last single week of trading, and 6.32 for the last 200 days.

Ardelyx Inc. [ARDX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ardelyx Inc. [ARDX] shares currently have an operating margin of -1199.05 and a Gross Margin at +45.63. Ardelyx Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1245.71.

Return on Total Capital for ARDX is now -43.15, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -45.93. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -60.31, with Return on Assets sitting at -40.89. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ardelyx Inc. [ARDX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 42.28. Additionally, ARDX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 29.72, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.45. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 37.30, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 26.21.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ardelyx Inc. [ARDX] managed to generate an average of -$731,109 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 20.19 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.03.Ardelyx Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.90 and a Current Ratio set at 6.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Ardelyx Inc. [ARDX] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Ardelyx Inc. posted -0.25/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.25/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ARDX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ardelyx Inc. go to 30.00%.

Ardelyx Inc. [ARDX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $622 million, or 80.60% of ARDX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ARDX stocks are: NEA MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC with ownership of 13,633,582, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., holding 6,163,086 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $48.32 million in ARDX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $46.43 million in ARDX stock with ownership of nearly 1.167% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ardelyx Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 57 institutional holders increased their position in Ardelyx Inc. [NASDAQ:ARDX] by around 5,783,235 shares. Additionally, 50 investors decreased positions by around 3,959,553 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 69,612,251 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 79,355,039 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ARDX stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,932,231 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 979,619 shares during the same period.