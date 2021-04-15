Market Analysts see Ally Financial Inc. [ALLY] gaining to $64. Time to buy?

Ally Financial Inc. [NYSE: ALLY] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.68% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.55%. The company report on April 14, 2021 that Ally Financial Declares Dividend on Common Stock.

The board of directors of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE: ALLY) declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.19 per share of the company’s common stock, payable on May 14, 2021 to stockholders of record on April 30, 2021.

About Ally Financial Inc. Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE: ALLY) is a leading digital financial-services company with $182.2 billion in assets as of December 31, 2020. As a customer-centric company with passionate customer service and innovative financial solutions, we are relentlessly focused on “Doing it Right” and being a trusted financial-services provider to our consumer, commercial, and corporate customers. We are one of the largest full-service automotive-finance operations in the country and offer a wide range of financial services and insurance products to automotive dealerships and consumers. Our award-winning online bank (Ally Bank, Member FDIC and Equal Housing Lender) offers mortgage lending, personal lending, and a variety of deposit and other banking products, including savings, money-market, and checking accounts, certificates of deposit (CDs), and individual retirement accounts (IRAs). Additionally, we offer securities-brokerage and investment-advisory services through Ally Invest. Our robust corporate finance business offers capital for equity sponsors and middle-market companies.

Over the last 12 months, ALLY stock rose by 214.97%. The one-year Ally Financial Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 9.36. The average equity rating for ALLY stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $17.79 billion, with 376.08 million shares outstanding and 371.48 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.34M shares, ALLY stock reached a trading volume of 4657037 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Ally Financial Inc. [ALLY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ALLY shares is $52.68 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ALLY stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Ally Financial Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 12, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on April 09, 2021, representing the official price target for Ally Financial Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $48, while Barclays analysts kept a Overweight rating on ALLY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ally Financial Inc. is set at 1.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for ALLY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 47.36.

ALLY Stock Performance Analysis:

Ally Financial Inc. [ALLY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.55. With this latest performance, ALLY shares gained by 2.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 72.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 214.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALLY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.57 for Ally Financial Inc. [ALLY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 44.09, while it was recorded at 47.40 for the last single week of trading, and 31.92 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Ally Financial Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ally Financial Inc. [ALLY] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.11. Ally Financial Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.24.

Return on Total Capital for ALLY is now 2.53, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.06. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.47, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.60. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ally Financial Inc. [ALLY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 165.47. Additionally, ALLY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 62.33, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.36. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 116.11, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 43.74.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ally Financial Inc. [ALLY] managed to generate an average of $114,421 per employee.

ALLY Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Ally Financial Inc. posted -0.44/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.7/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -162.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ALLY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ally Financial Inc. go to 7.33%.

Ally Financial Inc. [ALLY] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $16,635 million, or 97.10% of ALLY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ALLY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 34,599,362, which is approximately 1.532% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 30,563,895 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.46 billion in ALLY stocks shares; and HARRIS ASSOCIATES L P, currently with $1.35 billion in ALLY stock with ownership of nearly -11.085% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ally Financial Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 264 institutional holders increased their position in Ally Financial Inc. [NYSE:ALLY] by around 38,443,655 shares. Additionally, 213 investors decreased positions by around 43,870,839 shares, while 48 investors held positions by with 266,062,921 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 348,377,415 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ALLY stock had 106 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,577,403 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 5,189,742 shares during the same period.