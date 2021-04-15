Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. [LCTX] Is Currently -6.56 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. [AMEX: LCTX] closed the trading session at $2.28 on 04/14/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $2.27, while the highest price level was $2.50. The company report on April 12, 2021 that OpRegen® Data Update to Be Featured at 2021 Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) Annual Meeting in Presentation by Christopher D. Riemann, MD.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE American and TASE: LCTX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel cell therapies for unmet medical needs, announced that updated interim results from a Phase 1/2a study of its lead product candidate, OpRegen®, a retinal pigment epithelium cell transplant therapy currently in development for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD), will be presented at the 2021 Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology Annual Meeting (ARVO 2021), to be held virtually (May 1 – 7, 2021). The presentation, “Phase I/IIa Clinical Trial of Transplanted Allogeneic Retinal Pigmented Epithelium (RPE, OpRegen) Cells in Advanced Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration (AMD): Interim Results” will be featured as part of the Stem cells/Gene Therapy/Transplantation Session, on May 6, 2021 between 5:15 pm and 6:45 pm EDT by Christopher D. Riemann, M.D., Vitreoretinal Surgeon and Fellowship Director, Cincinnati Eye Institute (CEI) and University of Cincinnati School of Medicine. (abstract number 3538173).

The Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology, Inc. (ARVO) was founded in 1928 in Washington, DC by a group of 73 ophthalmologists. ARVO is the largest and one of the most respected eye and vision research organizations in the world and its members include nearly 11,000 researchers from over 75 countries. The membership is multidisciplinary and consists of both clinical and basic researchers. ARVO advances research worldwide into understanding the visual system and preventing, treating and curing its disorders. For more information, please visit https://www.arvo.org/ or follow the association on Twitter @ARVOInfo.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 29.55 percent and weekly performance of -6.17 percent. The stock has been moved at 115.09 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -6.17 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 9.62 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.84M shares, LCTX reached to a volume of 1223299 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. [LCTX]:

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 31, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for LCTX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 200.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.26.

LCTX stock trade performance evaluation

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. [LCTX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.17. With this latest performance, LCTX shares dropped by -6.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 115.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 181.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LCTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.31 for Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. [LCTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.46, while it was recorded at 2.45 for the last single week of trading, and 1.58 for the last 200 days.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. [LCTX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.70 and a Current Ratio set at 5.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. [LCTX] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.06/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.05/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -20.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LCTX.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. [LCTX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $126 million, or 34.10% of LCTX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LCTX stocks are: BROADWOOD CAPITAL INC with ownership of 34,005,379, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 3.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,207,734 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $14.15 million in LCTX stocks shares; and DEFENDER CAPITAL, LLC., currently with $10.8 million in LCTX stock with ownership of nearly -6.199% of the company’s market capitalization.

39 institutional holders increased their position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. [AMEX:LCTX] by around 3,214,258 shares. Additionally, 25 investors decreased positions by around 1,739,884 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 50,100,752 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 55,054,894 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LCTX stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 534,756 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 759,782 shares during the same period.