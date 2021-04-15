Ladenburg Thalmann slashes price target on Outlook Therapeutics Inc. [OTLK] – find out why.

Outlook Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: OTLK] stock went on a downward path that fall over -7.88% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -16.52%. The company report on March 31, 2021 that Outlook Therapeutics Reports Positive Safety Profile from NORSE THREE Open-Label Safety Study for ONS-5010 / LYTENAVA™ (bevacizumab-vikg).

Positive safety profile in NORSE THREE open-label safety study reinforces previously reported safety data for ONS-5010 / LYTENAVA™, an investigational ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab-vikg for the treatment of wet AMD.

Topline efficacy and safety data from pivotal Phase 3 NORSE TWO study on target to report in calendar Q3 2021, followed by BLA submission by end of 2021.

Over the last 12 months, OTLK stock rose by 183.33%. The average equity rating for OTLK stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $333.18 million, with 121.75 million shares outstanding and 80.90 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.90M shares, OTLK stock reached a trading volume of 2012334 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Outlook Therapeutics Inc. [OTLK]:

Ladenburg Thalmann have made an estimate for Outlook Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 11, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Oppenheimer raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on May 16, 2019, representing the official price target for Outlook Therapeutics Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Outlook Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.17

OTLK Stock Performance Analysis:

Outlook Therapeutics Inc. [OTLK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -16.52. With this latest performance, OTLK shares dropped by -16.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 113.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 183.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OTLK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.30 for Outlook Therapeutics Inc. [OTLK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.2267, while it was recorded at 2.0680 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3839 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Outlook Therapeutics Inc. Fundamentals:

When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Outlook Therapeutics Inc. [OTLK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 170.78. Additionally, OTLK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 63.07, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.46. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 33.50, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 12.37.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Outlook Therapeutics Inc. [OTLK] managed to generate an average of -$4,404,937 per employee.Outlook Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

OTLK Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Outlook Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.36/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.15/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -140.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OTLK.

Outlook Therapeutics Inc. [OTLK] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $11 million, or 4.40% of OTLK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OTLK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 2,329,631, which is approximately 244.296% of the company’s market cap and around 12.70% of the total institutional ownership; LVW ADVISORS, LLC, holding 1,743,633 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.26 million in OTLK stocks shares; and JACOBS LEVY EQUITY MANAGEMENT, INC, currently with $0.52 million in OTLK stock with ownership of nearly -6.158% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Outlook Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 20 institutional holders increased their position in Outlook Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:OTLK] by around 2,438,408 shares. Additionally, 12 investors decreased positions by around 223,489 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 3,365,132 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 6,027,029 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OTLK stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 511,935 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 76,387 shares during the same period.