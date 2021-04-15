Kelso Technologies Inc. [KIQ] moved up 2.43: Why It’s Important

Kelso Technologies Inc. [AMEX: KIQ] traded at a high on 04/14/21, posting a 2.43 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.83. The company report on April 6, 2021 that Kelso Technologies Inc. Announces Filing of Annual Report on Form 20-F.

Kelso Technologies Inc. (“Kelso” or the “Company”), (TSX: KLS), (NYSE American: KIQ) is pleased to announce that the Company has filed the 2020 annual report on Form 20-F with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). Kelso’s Form 20-F includes the Company’s management discussion and analysis and audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2020. The Form 20-F is available on the Company’s website at www.kelsotech.com and on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml.

The Company’s Annual Information Form on Form 20-F has also been filed with Canadian regulatory authorities and is available on the Company’s website at www.kelsotech.com and under the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4469413 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Kelso Technologies Inc. stands at 7.23% while the volatility over the past one month is 11.68%.

The market cap for KIQ stock reached $44.95 million, with 54.17 million shares outstanding and 52.07 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.84M shares, KIQ reached a trading volume of 4469413 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Kelso Technologies Inc. [KIQ]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kelso Technologies Inc. is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for KIQ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.58.

How has KIQ stock performed recently?

Kelso Technologies Inc. [KIQ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.76. With this latest performance, KIQ shares dropped by -19.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 49.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 65.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KIQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.44 for Kelso Technologies Inc. [KIQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0089, while it was recorded at 0.8560 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6991 for the last 200 days.

Kelso Technologies Inc. [KIQ]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kelso Technologies Inc. [KIQ] shares currently have an operating margin of -9.88 and a Gross Margin at +36.13. Kelso Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -11.73.

Return on Total Capital for KIQ is now -9.93, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -11.87. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -11.96, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.59. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Kelso Technologies Inc. [KIQ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.36. Additionally, KIQ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.34, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.24. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.89, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.88.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.81 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.90.

Insider trade positions for Kelso Technologies Inc. [KIQ]

There are presently around $2 million, or 4.96% of KIQ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KIQ stocks are: CIBC PRIVATE WEALTH GROUP, LLC with ownership of 1,410,964, which is approximately -2.743% of the company’s market cap and around 3.77% of the total institutional ownership; TOCQUEVILLE ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P., holding 961,300 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.8 million in KIQ stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $0.12 million in KIQ stock with ownership of nearly 173.217% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kelso Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 8 institutional holders increased their position in Kelso Technologies Inc. [AMEX:KIQ] by around 370,728 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 60,759 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 2,237,197 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,668,684 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KIQ stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 76,439 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 11,400 shares during the same period.