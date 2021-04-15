JP Morgan slashes price target on Uxin Limited [UXIN] – find out why.

Uxin Limited [NASDAQ: UXIN] loss -1.59% or -0.02 points to close at $1.24 with a heavy trading volume of 4490664 shares. The company report on April 1, 2021 that Uxin Announces Entry into a Binding Term Sheet with Potential Investors.

Uxin Limited (“Uxin” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: UXIN), a leading nationwide online used car dealer in China, announced that it has entered into a binding term sheet with two established Asian funds on April 1, 2021, pursuant to which the potential investors have agreed to negotiate and potentially enter into definitive agreements with the Company for the subscription of senior convertible preferred shares. The potential transaction has an aggregate investment amount of potentially up to US$300 million. The completion of the potential transaction is subject to the parties’ execution of definitive agreements and customary closing conditions to be stipulated therein.

About Uxin.

It opened the trading session at $1.25, the shares rose to $1.3179 and dropped to $1.21, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for UXIN points out that the company has recorded 19.23% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -72.22% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 12.23M shares, UXIN reached to a volume of 4490664 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Uxin Limited [UXIN]:

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Uxin Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 23, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on March 12, 2019, representing the official price target for Uxin Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Uxin Limited is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for UXIN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.28.

Trading performance analysis for UXIN stock

Uxin Limited [UXIN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.29. With this latest performance, UXIN shares gained by 3.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UXIN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.51 for Uxin Limited [UXIN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2750, while it was recorded at 1.3040 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1838 for the last 200 days.

Uxin Limited [UXIN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Uxin Limited [UXIN] shares currently have an operating margin of -69.13 and a Gross Margin at +56.59. Uxin Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -83.51.

Return on Total Capital for UXIN is now -28.58, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -50.54. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -92.91, with Return on Assets sitting at -20.83. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Uxin Limited [UXIN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 542.42. Additionally, UXIN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 84.43, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.27. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 410.07, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 63.83.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Uxin Limited [UXIN] managed to generate an average of -$29,734 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.71 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.25.Uxin Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Uxin Limited [UXIN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Uxin Limited posted -0.17/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.14/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -21.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UXIN.

An analysis of insider ownership at Uxin Limited [UXIN]

There are presently around $71 million, or 29.70% of UXIN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UXIN stocks are: WARBURG PINCUS LLC with ownership of 37,399,103, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 7.99% of the total institutional ownership; WELLS FARGO & COMPANY/MN, holding 10,121,028 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12.55 million in UXIN stocks shares; and HILLHOUSE CAPITAL ADVISORS, LTD., currently with $2.85 million in UXIN stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Uxin Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 23 institutional holders increased their position in Uxin Limited [NASDAQ:UXIN] by around 2,095,026 shares. Additionally, 17 investors decreased positions by around 11,961,304 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 43,061,472 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 57,117,802 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UXIN stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 255,544 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 9,408,739 shares during the same period.