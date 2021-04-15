Jaguar Health Inc. [JAGX] stock Initiated by Rodman & Renshaw analyst, price target now $2

Jaguar Health Inc. [NASDAQ: JAGX] closed the trading session at $1.69 on 04/14/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.57, while the highest price level was $1.70. The company report on April 14, 2021 that Jaguar Health and Napo Pharmaceuticals Announce Acceptance of Abstract for Poster Presentation at American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting.

Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) announced that an abstract associated with cancer therapy-related diarrhea (“CTD”) by Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Napo”), Jaguar’s wholly owned subsidiary, and Napo’s collaborators has been accepted for poster presentation at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO®) Annual Meeting, which will be held virtually from June 4-8, 2021. Two other CTD-related abstracts from Napo and its collaborators have also been accepted for online publication for the 2021 ASCO Annual Meeting.

ASCO received more than 5,400 abstracts for the 2021 ASCO Annual Meeting, which were reviewed by the Society’s Scientific Program Committee and ASCO Leadership. Additional information about the 2021 ASCO Annual Meeting can be found on the ASCO website: https://meetings.asco.org/am/attend.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 107.36 percent and weekly performance of -9.63 percent. The stock has been moved at 434.98 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -24.89 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -50.00 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 15.87M shares, JAGX reached to a volume of 5651694 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Rodman & Renshaw have made an estimate for Jaguar Health Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 11, 2017.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Jaguar Health Inc. is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for JAGX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 24.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.06.

Jaguar Health Inc. [JAGX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.63. With this latest performance, JAGX shares dropped by -24.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 434.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 238.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JAGX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.75 for Jaguar Health Inc. [JAGX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.2256, while it was recorded at 1.7740 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1352 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Jaguar Health Inc. [JAGX] shares currently have an operating margin of -283.93 and a Gross Margin at +65.05. Jaguar Health Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -360.25.

Return on Total Capital for JAGX is now -86.59, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -133.52. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -179.03, with Return on Assets sitting at -85.32. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Jaguar Health Inc. [JAGX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 94.23. Additionally, JAGX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 48.52, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 37.84. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 72.21, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 37.18.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Jaguar Health Inc. [JAGX] managed to generate an average of -$994,382 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.00 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.24.Jaguar Health Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Jaguar Health Inc. posted -2/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1.24/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -61.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JAGX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Jaguar Health Inc. go to 40.00%.

There are presently around $4 million, or 5.70% of JAGX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JAGX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,581,583, which is approximately 5122.676% of the company’s market cap and around 10.62% of the total institutional ownership; GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 427,466 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.72 million in JAGX stocks shares; and TWO SIGMA SECURITIES, LLC, currently with $0.16 million in JAGX stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Jaguar Health Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 18 institutional holders increased their position in Jaguar Health Inc. [NASDAQ:JAGX] by around 2,276,464 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 995,709 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 890,986 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,381,187 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JAGX stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 696,147 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 890,848 shares during the same period.