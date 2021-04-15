ImmunityBio Inc. [IBRX] is 35.56% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

ImmunityBio Inc. [NASDAQ: IBRX] traded at a high on 04/14/21, posting a 7.82 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $18.07. The company report on April 8, 2021 that ImmunityBio Announces Single Prime hAd5 COVID-19 Vaccination Induces a 10-Fold Increase in T Cell Response Equivalent to T Cell Responses from Patients Previously Infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Preliminary Phase 1b findings in participants receiving the dual antigen hAd5 S + N vaccine generated Th1 dominant S and N specific T cells after a single prime subcutaneous injection.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

The magnitude of this T cell response was equivalent to those seen for S & N T cell responses from previously infected convalescent SARS-CoV-2 patients.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1673296 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of ImmunityBio Inc. stands at 8.95% while the volatility over the past one month is 11.30%.

The market cap for IBRX stock reached $7.67 billion, with 108.64 million shares outstanding and 35.19 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.50M shares, IBRX reached a trading volume of 1673296 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about ImmunityBio Inc. [IBRX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IBRX shares is $25.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IBRX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ImmunityBio Inc. is set at 2.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for IBRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 76710.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 16.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.16.

How has IBRX stock performed recently?

ImmunityBio Inc. [IBRX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.58. With this latest performance, IBRX shares dropped by -41.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 111.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 433.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IBRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.98 for ImmunityBio Inc. [IBRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.32, while it was recorded at 17.30 for the last single week of trading, and 15.13 for the last 200 days.

ImmunityBio Inc. [IBRX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

ImmunityBio Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.10 and a Current Ratio set at 3.10.

Earnings analysis for ImmunityBio Inc. [IBRX]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, ImmunityBio Inc. posted -0.19/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.17/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -11.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IBRX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ImmunityBio Inc. go to -1.70%.

Insider trade positions for ImmunityBio Inc. [IBRX]

There are presently around $211 million, or 3.10% of IBRX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IBRX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 3,303,410, which is approximately 56.809% of the company’s market cap and around 8.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 2,027,882 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $36.64 million in IBRX stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $12.06 million in IBRX stock with ownership of nearly 25.097% of the company’s market capitalization.

67 institutional holders increased their position in ImmunityBio Inc. [NASDAQ:IBRX] by around 3,677,865 shares. Additionally, 46 investors decreased positions by around 2,159,846 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 5,861,296 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 11,699,007 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IBRX stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,071,124 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 1,884,900 shares during the same period.