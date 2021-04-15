Grupo Televisa S.A.B. [TV] Revenue clocked in at $4.85 billion, up 51.70% YTD: What’s Next?

Grupo Televisa S.A.B. [NYSE: TV] gained 23.52% or 2.38 points to close at $12.50 with a heavy trading volume of 58385114 shares. The company report on March 9, 2021 that Televisa included in the 2021 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (“Televisa” or the “Company”) announced that, for third consecutive year, it has been selected as one of only five Mexican companies to be included in the 2021 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI). With this, Bloomberg recognizes Televisa’s commitment to advancing gender equality and its continuous effort to build a diverse workforce that promotes an inclusive culture.

The Company seeks to develop specific policies and measures that help us close the inequality gap between men and women, implementing measures aimed at achieving gender equality, supporting equal participation and recognition of women and men, providing the same opportunities for participation, conditions and forms of treatment, thereby avoiding stereotypes, discrimination or limitations imposed by gender roles.

It opened the trading session at $11.62, the shares rose to $13.85 and dropped to $11.58, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for TV points out that the company has recorded 74.34% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -164.27% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.54M shares, TV reached to a volume of 58385114 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Grupo Televisa S.A.B. [TV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TV shares is $8.24 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TV stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on December 15, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on November 11, 2019, representing the official price target for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. is set at 0.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for TV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.84. Price to Free Cash Flow for TV in the course of the last twelve months was 10.56 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

Trading performance analysis for TV stock

Grupo Televisa S.A.B. [TV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 27.68. With this latest performance, TV shares gained by 40.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 74.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 111.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 81.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 86.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 77.35 for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. [TV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.73, while it was recorded at 10.52 for the last single week of trading, and 7.49 for the last 200 days.

Grupo Televisa S.A.B. [TV]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Grupo Televisa S.A.B. [TV] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.76 and a Gross Margin at +36.47. Grupo Televisa S.A.B.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.28.

Return on Total Capital for TV is now 7.57, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.59. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.53, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.45. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Grupo Televisa S.A.B. [TV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 179.52. Additionally, TV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 64.22, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 48.61. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 176.94, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 63.30.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Grupo Televisa S.A.B. [TV] managed to generate an average of -$28,885 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.76 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.35.Grupo Televisa S.A.B.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Grupo Televisa S.A.B. [TV]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Grupo Televisa S.A.B. posted -0.01/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.1/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 90.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. go to 11.10%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Grupo Televisa S.A.B. [TV]

There are presently around $2,722 million, or 48.90% of TV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TV stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 64,947,420, which is approximately -3.864% of the company’s market cap and around 27.70% of the total institutional ownership; HARRIS ASSOCIATES L P, holding 64,185,260 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $649.55 million in TV stocks shares; and FPR PARTNERS LLC, currently with $343.69 million in TV stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Grupo Televisa S.A.B. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 51 institutional holders increased their position in Grupo Televisa S.A.B. [NYSE:TV] by around 10,927,397 shares. Additionally, 52 investors decreased positions by around 14,548,772 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 243,461,611 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 268,937,780 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TV stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,250,649 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 7,204,044 shares during the same period.