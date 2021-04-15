Express Inc. [EXPR] Stock trading around $3.49 per share: What’s Next?

Express Inc. [NYSE: EXPR] stock went on an upward path that rose over 4.80% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -10.97%. The company report on March 10, 2021 that Express, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results.

Fourth quarter comparable sales down 27%, improved from the third quarter and further improved in December and January; results continued to be impacted materially by the COVID-19 pandemic.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Delivered increases in traffic, conversion, and transactions in eCommerce in the fourth quarter; announces $1 billion plan for its eCommerce channel in 2024.

Over the last 12 months, EXPR stock rose by 45.42%. The one-year Express Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 14.46. The average equity rating for EXPR stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $234.53 million, with 64.95 million shares outstanding and 62.60 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 31.00M shares, EXPR stock reached a trading volume of 5975263 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Express Inc. [EXPR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EXPR shares is $4.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EXPR stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Express Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 11, 2018. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley FBR Inc. raised their target price from $7 to $9. The new note on the price target was released on November 30, 2017, representing the official price target for Express Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $10 to $6, while Wolfe Research kept a Peer Perform rating on EXPR stock. On June 02, 2017, analysts decreased their price target for EXPR shares from 8 to 6.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Express Inc. is set at 0.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for EXPR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 23.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.83.

EXPR Stock Performance Analysis:

Express Inc. [EXPR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.97. With this latest performance, EXPR shares dropped by -31.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 357.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 45.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EXPR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.23 for Express Inc. [EXPR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.55, while it was recorded at 3.62 for the last single week of trading, and 1.80 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Express Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Express Inc. [EXPR] shares currently have an operating margin of -34.87 and a Gross Margin at +2.44. Express Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -33.55.

Return on Total Capital for EXPR is now -31.71, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -36.39. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -194.93, with Return on Assets sitting at -21.44. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Express Inc. [EXPR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 11,543.21. Additionally, EXPR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 99.14, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 65.99. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 9,443.50, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 81.11.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Express Inc. [EXPR] managed to generate an average of -$40,545 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 17.68 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.64.Express Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

EXPR Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Express Inc. posted -1.55/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.47/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -229.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EXPR.

Express Inc. [EXPR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $135 million, or 60.00% of EXPR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EXPR stocks are: CONTRARIUS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD with ownership of 6,057,100, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; CHARLES SCHWAB INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC, holding 4,758,009 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $16.61 million in EXPR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $14.62 million in EXPR stock with ownership of nearly -8.737% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Express Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 33 institutional holders increased their position in Express Inc. [NYSE:EXPR] by around 7,154,646 shares. Additionally, 42 investors decreased positions by around 13,989,057 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 17,607,767 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 38,751,470 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EXPR stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,850,256 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 7,394,794 shares during the same period.