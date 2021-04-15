Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD] Stock trading around $23.14 per share: What’s Next?

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [NYSE: EPD] closed the trading session at $23.14 on 04/14/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $23.00, while the highest price level was $23.34. The company report on April 8, 2021 that Enterprise Declares Quarterly Distribution.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE: EPD) (“Enterprise”) announced that the board of directors of its general partner declared the quarterly cash distribution paid to limited partners holding Enterprise common units with respect to the first quarter of 2021 of $0.45 per unit, or $1.80 per unit on an annualized basis.

The quarterly distribution will be paid Wednesday, May 12, 2021, to unitholders of record as of the close of business Friday, April 30, 2021. This distribution represents a 1.1 percent increase over the distribution declared with respect to the first quarter of 2020. Enterprise has increased its cash distribution rate for 22 consecutive years.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 18.12 percent and weekly performance of 2.53 percent. The stock has been moved at 33.53 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -2.36 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 3.26 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.54M shares, EPD reached to a volume of 4633639 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EPD shares is $27.48 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EPD stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Securities have made an estimate for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 06, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on November 23, 2020, representing the official price target for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $24, while Evercore ISI analysts kept a Outperform rating on EPD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. is set at 0.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for EPD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.48.

EPD stock trade performance evaluation

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.53. With this latest performance, EPD shares dropped by -2.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 33.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 40.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EPD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.65 for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.30, while it was recorded at 23.02 for the last single week of trading, and 19.47 for the last 200 days.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.66 and a Gross Margin at +19.07. Enterprise Products Partners L.P.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.04.

Return on Total Capital for EPD is now 9.11, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.21. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.24, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.95. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 124.07. Additionally, EPD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 55.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.13. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 118.75, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 52.89.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD] managed to generate an average of $525,049 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.49 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.42.Enterprise Products Partners L.P.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Enterprise Products Partners L.P. posted 0.61/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.52/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 17.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EPD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. go to 8.40%.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $14,890 million, or 31.00% of EPD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EPD stocks are: BLACKSTONE GROUP INC with ownership of 73,300,654, which is approximately 4.578% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, holding 37,645,004 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $871.11 million in EPD stocks shares; and ALPS ADVISORS INC, currently with $566.39 million in EPD stock with ownership of nearly 16.409% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 451 institutional holders increased their position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [NYSE:EPD] by around 39,438,515 shares. Additionally, 437 investors decreased positions by around 58,119,585 shares, while 186 investors held positions by with 551,515,815 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 649,073,915 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EPD stock had 135 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,550,788 shares, while 77 institutional investors sold positions of 5,466,952 shares during the same period.