DocuSign Inc. [DOCU] Is Currently 0.77 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

DocuSign Inc. [NASDAQ: DOCU] traded at a high on 04/14/21, posting a 0.77 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $225.36. The company report on March 24, 2021 that DocuSign bolsters Agreement Cloud with new Remote Online Notarization solution.

DocuSign Notary gives organizations a trusted way to remotely and electronically notarize agreements.

As part of its drive to continue connecting and automating the agreement process, DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) introduced DocuSign Notary, its remote online notarization (RON) solution designed to enable organizations to notarize agreements virtually.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4813031 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of DocuSign Inc. stands at 3.18% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.64%.

The market cap for DOCU stock reached $43.37 billion, with 188.74 million shares outstanding and 183.46 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.16M shares, DOCU reached a trading volume of 4813031 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about DocuSign Inc. [DOCU]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DOCU shares is $274.06 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DOCU stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for DocuSign Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 08, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Daiwa Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 29, 2021, representing the official price target for DocuSign Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $285, while Evercore ISI analysts kept a Outperform rating on DOCU stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DocuSign Inc. is set at 9.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for DOCU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 29.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 130.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.02. Price to Free Cash Flow for DOCU in the course of the last twelve months was 202.11 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

How has DOCU stock performed recently?

DocuSign Inc. [DOCU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.55. With this latest performance, DOCU shares gained by 2.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 128.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DOCU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.78 for DocuSign Inc. [DOCU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 224.33, while it was recorded at 217.55 for the last single week of trading, and 220.30 for the last 200 days.

DocuSign Inc. [DOCU]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DocuSign Inc. [DOCU] shares currently have an operating margin of -11.42 and a Gross Margin at +73.94. DocuSign Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -16.74.

Return on Total Capital for DOCU is now -13.62, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -20.60. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -55.79, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.51. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, DocuSign Inc. [DOCU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 281.13. Additionally, DOCU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 73.76, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.19. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 264.73, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 69.46.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, DocuSign Inc. [DOCU] managed to generate an average of -$43,209 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.92 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.69.DocuSign Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings analysis for DocuSign Inc. [DOCU]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, DocuSign Inc. posted 0.12/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.1/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 20.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DOCU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for DocuSign Inc. go to 38.60%.

Insider trade positions for DocuSign Inc. [DOCU]

There are presently around $31,455 million, or 73.40% of DOCU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DOCU stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 16,276,093, which is approximately 0.097% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 11,961,898 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.7 billion in DOCU stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $2.26 billion in DOCU stock with ownership of nearly -29.446% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in DocuSign Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 617 institutional holders increased their position in DocuSign Inc. [NASDAQ:DOCU] by around 18,584,740 shares. Additionally, 325 investors decreased positions by around 16,033,376 shares, while 93 investors held positions by with 104,957,985 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 139,576,101 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DOCU stock had 207 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,374,413 shares, while 83 institutional investors sold positions of 5,479,771 shares during the same period.