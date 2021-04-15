Companhia Siderurgica Nacional [SID] Is Currently 4.60 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional [NYSE: SID] stock went on an upward path that rose over 4.60% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 16.19%. The company report on February 23, 2021 that Companhia Siderurgica Nacional to Host Earnings Call.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2020 Fourth Quarter Earnings call to be held on February 23, 2021 at 1:00 PM Eastern Time.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call – visit https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/74811.

Over the last 12 months, SID stock rose by 480.14%. The one-year Companhia Siderurgica Nacional stock forecast points to a potential downside of -42.26. The average equity rating for SID stock is currently 1.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $11.04 billion, with 1.38 billion shares outstanding and 649.81 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.01M shares, SID stock reached a trading volume of 5534465 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Companhia Siderurgica Nacional [SID]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SID shares is $5.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SID stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Companhia Siderurgica Nacional shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 15, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on September 02, 2020, representing the official price target for Companhia Siderurgica Nacional stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Companhia Siderurgica Nacional is set at 0.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for SID stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.83. Price to Free Cash Flow for SID in the course of the last twelve months was 8.11 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

SID Stock Performance Analysis:

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional [SID] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.19. With this latest performance, SID shares gained by 29.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 158.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 480.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SID stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 83.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.57 for Companhia Siderurgica Nacional [SID]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.45, while it was recorded at 7.70 for the last single week of trading, and 4.45 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Companhia Siderurgica Nacional Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Companhia Siderurgica Nacional [SID] shares currently have an operating margin of +25.94 and a Gross Margin at +35.97. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.62.

Return on Total Capital for SID is now 17.95, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.12. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 37.78, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.66. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Companhia Siderurgica Nacional [SID] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 361.13. Additionally, SID Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 78.31, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 56.82. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 318.56, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 69.08.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Companhia Siderurgica Nacional [SID] managed to generate an average of $108,245 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.56 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.53.Companhia Siderurgica Nacional’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

SID Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Companhia Siderurgica Nacional posted 0.16/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.11/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 45.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SID. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Companhia Siderurgica Nacional go to 2.85%.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional [SID] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $279 million, or 2.60% of SID stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SID stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 6,918,268, which is approximately -7.288% of the company’s market cap and around 54.50% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL GROWTH MANAGEMENT LP, holding 4,870,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $39.84 million in SID stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $38.77 million in SID stock with ownership of nearly -1.78% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 60 institutional holders increased their position in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional [NYSE:SID] by around 6,676,573 shares. Additionally, 41 investors decreased positions by around 17,077,332 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 10,311,291 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 34,065,196 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SID stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,784,613 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 636,519 shares during the same period.