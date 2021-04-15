Code Chain New Continent Limited [CCNC] Is Currently -13.70 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Code Chain New Continent Limited [NASDAQ: CCNC] plunged by -$0.53 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $4.10 during the day while it closed the day at $3.34. The company report on April 8, 2021 that Code Chain New Continent Limited Announces Appointment of Well-known Blockchain Investor ‘Martian’ Zijing (Ryan) Xu as Chief Strategy Officer and Director.

Code Chain New Continent Limited (the “Company,” or “Code Chain” or “We”) (NASDAQ: CCNC), a leading eco-technology company, announced the appointment of Zijing (Ryan) Xu as Chief Strategy Officer and as a new member to the Board of Directors, effective immediately.

As the Co-founder of Blockchain Global, Collinstar Capital, and Rongyitou Internet Financial Services Co. Ltd, Melbourne-based ‘Martian’ Ryan Xu is one of the most influential Key Opinion Leaders in Chinese Digital Currency and Blockchain Community. He is also a member of the Asian DACA Blockchain Association and Chairman of HCash Foundation.

Code Chain New Continent Limited stock has also loss -6.96% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CCNC stock has inclined by 46.49% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 339.47% and gained 72.16% year-on date.

The market cap for CCNC stock reached $121.07 million, with 29.18 million shares outstanding and 18.66 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.39M shares, CCNC reached a trading volume of 3936802 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Code Chain New Continent Limited [CCNC]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Code Chain New Continent Limited is set at 0.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for CCNC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.12.

CCNC stock trade performance evaluation

Code Chain New Continent Limited [CCNC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.96. With this latest performance, CCNC shares dropped by -28.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 339.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 73.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CCNC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.90 for Code Chain New Continent Limited [CCNC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.98, while it was recorded at 3.79 for the last single week of trading, and 2.45 for the last 200 days.

Code Chain New Continent Limited [CCNC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Code Chain New Continent Limited [CCNC] shares currently have an operating margin of -8.04 and a Gross Margin at +9.32. Code Chain New Continent Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -40.40.

Return on Total Capital for CCNC is now -6.67, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -34.28. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -34.35, with Return on Assets sitting at -20.13. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Code Chain New Continent Limited [CCNC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.63. Additionally, CCNC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.56, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.29.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.71 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.50.Code Chain New Continent Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.40 and a Current Ratio set at 3.80.

Code Chain New Continent Limited [CCNC]: Insider Ownership positions

1 institutional holders increased their position in Code Chain New Continent Limited [NASDAQ:CCNC] by around 68,593 shares. Additionally, 1 investors decreased positions by around 1,782 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 1,782 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 68,593 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CCNC stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 68,593 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 1,782 shares during the same period.