C3.ai Inc. [AI] stock Initiated by Wedbush analyst, price target now $200

C3.ai Inc. [NYSE: AI] traded at a high on 04/14/21, posting a 8.65 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $68.46. The company report on April 14, 2021 that C3 AI Named to The Financial Times’ List of Fastest Growing Companies in the Americas.

C3 AI (NYSE: AI), a leading enterprise AI software provider for accelerating digital transformation, has been recognized as part of The Financial Times list of The Americas’ Fastest Growing Companies 2021. This prestigious award is presented by The Financial Times and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider.

FT’s Americas’ Fastest Growing Companies list recognizes companies across the Americas that demonstrated strong revenue growth between 2016 and 2019. This is the second time that the FT, in partnership with Statista, identified the 500 fastest growing enterprises across all industries that contribute most heavily to economic growth in over 20 countries in the Americas.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 11713850 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of C3.ai Inc. stands at 6.91% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.29%.

The market cap for AI stock reached $7.17 billion, with 100.93 million shares outstanding and 67.91 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.93M shares, AI reached a trading volume of 11713850 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about C3.ai Inc. [AI]?

Wedbush have made an estimate for C3.ai Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 04, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on January 04, 2021, representing the official price target for C3.ai Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $193, while Needham analysts kept a Buy rating on AI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for C3.ai Inc. is set at 5.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for AI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 41.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.72.

How has AI stock performed recently?

C3.ai Inc. [AI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.32.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.60 for C3.ai Inc. [AI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 99.66, while it was recorded at 63.15 for the last single week of trading.

C3.ai Inc. [AI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

C3.ai Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 11.20 and a Current Ratio set at 11.20.

Earnings analysis for C3.ai Inc. [AI]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for C3.ai Inc. go to -13.02%.

Insider trade positions for C3.ai Inc. [AI]

There are presently around $2,923 million, or 44.70% of AI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AI stocks are: TPG GROUP HOLDINGS (SBS) ADVISORS, INC. with ownership of 16,206,631, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 4.20% of the total institutional ownership; BAKER HUGHES HOLDINGS LLC, holding 10,813,095 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $740.26 million in AI stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $302.81 million in AI stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

154 institutional holders increased their position in C3.ai Inc. [NYSE:AI] by around 42,700,715 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 150,855 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 150,665 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 42,700,905 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AI stock had 153 new institutional investments in for a total of 42,700,681 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 150,855 shares during the same period.