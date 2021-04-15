Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. [BDR] moved up 14.05: Why It’s Important

Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. [AMEX: BDR] closed the trading session at $1.38 on 04/14/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.21, while the highest price level was $1.39. The company report on April 7, 2021 that Blonder Tongue Announces Receipt of Noncompliance Notice from NYSE American.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE American:BDR) announced that it has received notice from NYSE American LLC (“NYSE American”) that it is not in compliance with the continued listing standard set forth in Section 1003(a)(i) of the NYSE American Company Guide (the “Company Guide”). That section applies if a listed company has stockholders’ equity of less than $2 million and the listed company has reported losses from continuing operations and

The Company reported stockholders’ equity of $1,237,000 as of December 31, 2020, the end of its most recent fiscal year, and has reported losses from continuing operations and/or net losses in each of its five most recent fiscal years, including the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020. This notice is in addition to the notice the Company received from NYSE American on June 10, 2020, notifying the Company that it was not in compliance with the continued listing standard set forth in Section 1003(a)(iii) of the Company Guide because the Company reported stockholders’ equity of less than $6 million as of March 31, 2020 and reported losses from continuing operations and/or net losses in each of its five most recent fiscal years ended December 31, 2019 and the notice the Company received from NYSE American on December 9, 2020, notifying the Company that it was not in compliance with the continued listing standard set forth in Section 1003(a)(ii) of the Company Guide because the Company reported stockholders’ equity of less than $4 million as of September 30, 2020 and reported losses from continuing operations and/or net losses in each of its five most recent fiscal years ended December 31, 2019.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 3.76 percent and weekly performance of -2.82 percent. The stock has been moved at 23.31 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -9.80 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -7.38 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 854.74K shares, BDR reached to a volume of 4782494 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. [BDR]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for BDR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

BDR stock trade performance evaluation

Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. [BDR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.82. With this latest performance, BDR shares dropped by -9.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 165.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BDR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.54 for Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. [BDR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.5766, while it was recorded at 1.3300 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1872 for the last 200 days.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. [BDR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. [BDR] shares currently have an operating margin of -43.43 and a Gross Margin at +18.43. Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -45.63.

Return on Total Capital for BDR is now -64.58, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -95.98. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -173.81, with Return on Assets sitting at -50.71. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. [BDR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 592.24. Additionally, BDR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 85.55, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 65.82. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 352.38, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.91.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. [BDR] managed to generate an average of -$87,929 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.72 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.11.Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. [BDR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1 million, or 14.50% of BDR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BDR stocks are: BRIDGEWAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 310,100, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 42.30% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 72,708 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $88000.0 in BDR stocks shares; and TWO SIGMA ADVISERS, LP, currently with $36000.0 in BDR stock with ownership of nearly 5.654% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 2 institutional holders increased their position in Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. [AMEX:BDR] by around 12,170 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 113,462 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 341,763 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 467,395 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BDR stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,570 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.