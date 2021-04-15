Artelo Biosciences Inc. [ARTL] stock Initiated by Ladenburg Thalmann analyst, price target now $7

Artelo Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ: ARTL] traded at a low on 04/14/21, posting a -11.81 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $1.27. The company report on April 13, 2021 that Artelo Biosciences Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update.

Recently Commenced Patient Enrollment in Phase 1/2 CAReS Study of ART27.13 in the UK.

Reported Positive Pre-Clinical Data Associated with Artelo’s Proprietary CBD Cocrystal.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1304137 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Artelo Biosciences Inc. stands at 9.78% while the volatility over the past one month is 9.90%.

The market cap for ARTL stock reached $20.73 million, with 15.71 million shares outstanding and 12.42 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.91M shares, ARTL reached a trading volume of 1304137 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Artelo Biosciences Inc. [ARTL]?

Ladenburg Thalmann have made an estimate for Artelo Biosciences Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 12, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Artelo Biosciences Inc. is set at 0.19 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.45.

How has ARTL stock performed recently?

Artelo Biosciences Inc. [ARTL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -18.06. With this latest performance, ARTL shares dropped by -40.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 58.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ARTL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.51 for Artelo Biosciences Inc. [ARTL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.8096, while it was recorded at 1.4380 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1037 for the last 200 days.

Artelo Biosciences Inc. [ARTL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for ARTL is now -100.38, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -99.72. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -99.72, with Return on Assets sitting at -85.73.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Artelo Biosciences Inc. [ARTL] managed to generate an average of -$1,551,621 per employee.Artelo Biosciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 15.40 and a Current Ratio set at 15.40.

Earnings analysis for Artelo Biosciences Inc. [ARTL]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Artelo Biosciences Inc. posted -0.27/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.4/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 32.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ARTL.

Insider trade positions for Artelo Biosciences Inc. [ARTL]

There are presently around $0 million, or 18.00% of ARTL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ARTL stocks are: KEPOS CAPITAL LP with ownership of 250,000, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 7.72% of the total institutional ownership; GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 60,877 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $77000.0 in ARTL stocks shares; and LVM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LTD/MI, currently with $25000.0 in ARTL stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Artelo Biosciences Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 6 institutional holders increased their position in Artelo Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ:ARTL] by around 355,339 shares. Additionally, 1 investors decreased positions by around 162 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 144 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 355,357 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ARTL stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 355,268 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 162 shares during the same period.