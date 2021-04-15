Agenus Inc. [AGEN] Revenue clocked in at $88.20 million, down -15.41% YTD: What’s Next?

Agenus Inc. [NASDAQ: AGEN] loss -0.74% or -0.02 points to close at $2.69 with a heavy trading volume of 6096876 shares. The company report on April 14, 2021 that Agenus Doses First Cancer Patient with iNKT Cell Therapy.

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ: AGEN), an immuno-oncology company with an extensive pipeline of checkpoint antibodies, cell therapies, adjuvants, and vaccines designed to activate immune response to cancers and infections, announced the dosing of the first cancer patient with agenT-797, an allogeneic iNKT cell therapy, in a Phase 1 clinical trial through its subsidiary, AgenTus Therapeutics.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

“Our proprietary iNKT cell therapy has been advancing in the clinic in patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) secondary to COVID-19; we are now expanding our iNKT cell therapy to treat patients with cancer,” said Jennifer Buell, PhD, President and COO of Agenus. “iNKT cells penetrate tissues, demonstrate potent tumor killing, and show compelling curative potential in solid tumor models with activating iNKT cell therapies and checkpoint antibodies. We are thrilled to advance this cell therapy for broader benefit in patients with solid tumors and in combination with antibodies.”.

It opened the trading session at $2.73, the shares rose to $2.91 and dropped to $2.66, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for AGEN points out that the company has recorded -38.16% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -17.98% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.85M shares, AGEN reached to a volume of 6096876 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Agenus Inc. [AGEN]:

B. Riley FBR have made an estimate for Agenus Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 19, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on April 22, 2019, representing the official price target for Agenus Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $10 to $5, while H.C. Wainwright kept a Neutral rating on AGEN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Agenus Inc. is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for AGEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.25.

Trading performance analysis for AGEN stock

Agenus Inc. [AGEN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.93. With this latest performance, AGEN shares dropped by -20.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -38.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AGEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.18 for Agenus Inc. [AGEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.61, while it was recorded at 2.73 for the last single week of trading, and 3.77 for the last 200 days.

Agenus Inc. [AGEN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Agenus Inc. [AGEN] shares currently have an operating margin of -340.25. Agenus Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -434.14.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Agenus Inc. [AGEN] managed to generate an average of -$543,170 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 35.49 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.27.Agenus Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Agenus Inc. [AGEN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Agenus Inc. posted -0.31/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.33/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 6.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AGEN.

An analysis of insider ownership at Agenus Inc. [AGEN]

There are presently around $286 million, or 52.40% of AGEN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AGEN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 14,517,609, which is approximately 7.687% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; RTW INVESTMENTS, LP, holding 12,864,677 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $34.61 million in AGEN stocks shares; and ORACLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC, currently with $31.88 million in AGEN stock with ownership of nearly -9.764% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Agenus Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 65 institutional holders increased their position in Agenus Inc. [NASDAQ:AGEN] by around 12,193,410 shares. Additionally, 51 investors decreased positions by around 7,725,968 shares, while 38 investors held positions by with 86,558,185 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 106,477,563 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AGEN stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 201,614 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 1,154,722 shares during the same period.