AdaptHealth Corp. [AHCO] is -20.95% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

AdaptHealth Corp. [NASDAQ: AHCO] traded at a low on 04/13/21, posting a -19.74 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $29.69. The company report on April 14, 2021 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors AdaptHealth Corporation – AHCO.

Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of AdaptHealth Corporation (“AdaptHealth” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: AHCO). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

The investigation concerns whether AdaptHealth and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 9610468 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of AdaptHealth Corp. stands at 8.54% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.06%.

The market cap for AHCO stock reached $3.39 billion, with 65.99 million shares outstanding and 36.15 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.11M shares, AHCO reached a trading volume of 9610468 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about AdaptHealth Corp. [AHCO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AHCO shares is $47.22 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AHCO stock is a recommendation set at 1.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for AdaptHealth Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 13, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 18, 2021, representing the official price target for AdaptHealth Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $46, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on AHCO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AdaptHealth Corp. is set at 2.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for AHCO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.88. Price to Free Cash Flow for AHCO in the course of the last twelve months was 21.74 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

How has AHCO stock performed recently?

AdaptHealth Corp. [AHCO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -21.79. With this latest performance, AHCO shares dropped by -20.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 67.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AHCO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.83 for AdaptHealth Corp. [AHCO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.78, while it was recorded at 36.02 for the last single week of trading, and 29.10 for the last 200 days.

AdaptHealth Corp. [AHCO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AdaptHealth Corp. [AHCO] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.45 and a Gross Margin at +14.39. AdaptHealth Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6.10.

Return on Total Capital for AHCO is now 11.22, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -8.18. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -31.94, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.45. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, AdaptHealth Corp. [AHCO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 193.11. Additionally, AHCO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 65.88, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.47. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 185.84, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 63.40.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AdaptHealth Corp. [AHCO] managed to generate an average of -$13,719 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.46 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.89.AdaptHealth Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings analysis for AdaptHealth Corp. [AHCO]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, AdaptHealth Corp. posted 0/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.12/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -100.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AHCO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AdaptHealth Corp. go to 29.89%.

Insider trade positions for AdaptHealth Corp. [AHCO]

There are presently around $1,432 million, or 39.70% of AHCO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AHCO stocks are: OEP CAPITAL ADVISORS, L.P. with ownership of 13,818,180, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; ASSURED INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 3,647,353 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $108.29 million in AHCO stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $85.51 million in AHCO stock with ownership of nearly 91.175% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AdaptHealth Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 101 institutional holders increased their position in AdaptHealth Corp. [NASDAQ:AHCO] by around 27,297,551 shares. Additionally, 26 investors decreased positions by around 2,979,917 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 17,955,272 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 48,232,740 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AHCO stock had 60 new institutional investments in for a total of 18,554,182 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 398,260 shares during the same period.