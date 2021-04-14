Yandex N.V. [YNDX] Stock trading around $59.83 per share: What’s Next?

Yandex N.V. [NASDAQ: YNDX] closed the trading session at $59.83 on 04/13/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $58.91, while the highest price level was $63.358. The company report on April 8, 2021 that Yandex to Announce First Quarter 2021 Financial Results on April 28th.

Yandex (NASDAQ and MOEX: YNDX) announced it will report its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, on Wednesday, April 28, 2021. On that day, management will hold a conference call and webcast at 8:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time (3:00 p.m. Moscow time, 1:00 p.m. London time) to review and discuss the Company’s results for the first quarter.

First Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -14.01 percent and weekly performance of -7.05 percent. The stock has been moved at -1.81 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -11.76 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -14.43 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.90M shares, YNDX reached to a volume of 13368568 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Yandex N.V. [YNDX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for YNDX shares is $75.31 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on YNDX stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

New Street have made an estimate for Yandex N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 06, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 01, 2021, representing the official price target for Yandex N.V. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Yandex N.V. is set at 2.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for YNDX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.50. Price to Free Cash Flow for YNDX in the course of the last twelve months was 208.06 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.60.

YNDX stock trade performance evaluation

Yandex N.V. [YNDX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.05. With this latest performance, YNDX shares dropped by -11.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 63.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for YNDX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.19 for Yandex N.V. [YNDX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 65.89, while it was recorded at 62.22 for the last single week of trading, and 63.18 for the last 200 days.

Yandex N.V. [YNDX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Yandex N.V. [YNDX] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.44 and a Gross Margin at +52.63. Yandex N.V.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.68.

Return on Total Capital for YNDX is now 4.41, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.82. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.35, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.05. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Yandex N.V. [YNDX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 32.22. Additionally, YNDX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 24.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.37. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 29.48, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 22.30.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Yandex N.V. [YNDX] managed to generate an average of $29,720 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.48 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.52.Yandex N.V.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.60 and a Current Ratio set at 4.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Yandex N.V. [YNDX] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Yandex N.V. posted 15.25/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 22.47/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -32.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for YNDX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Yandex N.V. go to 0.34%.

Yandex N.V. [YNDX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $15,269 million, or 83.40% of YNDX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of YNDX stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 28,823,400, which is approximately 0.864% of the company’s market cap and around 3.05% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 16,311,701 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.03 billion in YNDX stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $726.24 million in YNDX stock with ownership of nearly 2.669% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Yandex N.V. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 154 institutional holders increased their position in Yandex N.V. [NASDAQ:YNDX] by around 18,283,006 shares. Additionally, 163 investors decreased positions by around 18,533,743 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 206,132,941 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 242,949,690 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. YNDX stock had 53 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,128,872 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 5,735,855 shares during the same period.