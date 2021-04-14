why Morgan Stanley [MS] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $89.13

Morgan Stanley [NYSE: MS] loss -0.81% on the last trading session, reaching $79.53 price per share at the time. The company report on April 13, 2021 that Morgan Stanley Announces Commitment to Mobilize $1Trillion to Support Sustainability Solutions by 2030, including $750 Billion of Low-Carbon Solutions.

$1Trillion commitment in sustainability solutions will support United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

The updated $750 billion low-carbon financing commitment triples Morgan Stanley’s initial commitment announced in 2018 to mobilize $250 billion by 2030.

Morgan Stanley represents 1.77 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $147.81 billion with the latest information. MS stock price has been found in the range of $78.96 to $80.03.

If compared to the average trading volume of 11.48M shares, MS reached a trading volume of 7076463 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Morgan Stanley [MS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MS shares is $89.13 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MS stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Daiwa Securities have made an estimate for Morgan Stanley shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 02, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Daiwa Securities raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on January 06, 2021, representing the official price target for Morgan Stanley stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $88, while Barclays analysts kept a Overweight rating on MS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Morgan Stanley is set at 2.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for MS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 56.85.

Trading performance analysis for MS stock

Morgan Stanley [MS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.56. With this latest performance, MS shares dropped by -5.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 62.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 100.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.11 for Morgan Stanley [MS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 78.44, while it was recorded at 79.93 for the last single week of trading, and 61.74 for the last 200 days.

Morgan Stanley [MS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Morgan Stanley [MS] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.72. Morgan Stanley’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.08.

Return on Total Capital for MS is now 3.82, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.92. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.00, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.09. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Morgan Stanley [MS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 291.40. Additionally, MS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 74.45, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.52. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 212.99, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 49.47.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Morgan Stanley [MS] managed to generate an average of $161,706 per employee.

Morgan Stanley [MS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Morgan Stanley posted 1.01/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.14/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -11.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Morgan Stanley go to 4.33%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Morgan Stanley [MS]

There are presently around $133,340 million, or 65.70% of MS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MS stocks are: MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP INC with ownership of 377,085,167, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 126,532,447 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.06 billion in MS stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $10.0 billion in MS stock with ownership of nearly -4.711% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Morgan Stanley stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 803 institutional holders increased their position in Morgan Stanley [NYSE:MS] by around 117,920,576 shares. Additionally, 596 investors decreased positions by around 140,960,590 shares, while 151 investors held positions by with 1,404,124,549 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,663,005,715 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MS stock had 292 new institutional investments in for a total of 21,459,414 shares, while 100 institutional investors sold positions of 32,560,985 shares during the same period.