why Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NLY] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $9.09

Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NYSE: NLY] gained 0.23% on the last trading session, reaching $8.76 price per share at the time. The company report on March 26, 2021 that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. Announces Agreement to Sell Its Commercial Real Estate Business to Slate Asset Management for $2.33 Billion.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE: NLY) (“Annaly” or the “Company”) announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to sell its Commercial Real Estate business to Slate Asset Management L.P. (“Slate”), a global investment and asset management firm focused on real estate.

The transaction is valued at $2.33 billion and represents substantially all of the assets that comprise the Company’s Commercial Real Estate business, which include equity interests, loan assets and commercial mortgage-backed securities. Certain Annaly employees who primarily support the Commercial Real Estate business are expected to join Slate upon completion of the sale, including Timothy Gallagher, Head of Commercial Real Estate, and Michael Quinn, Head of Commercial Investments.

Annaly Capital Management Inc. represents 1.40 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $12.35 billion with the latest information. NLY stock price has been found in the range of $8.66 to $8.77.

If compared to the average trading volume of 15.03M shares, NLY reached a trading volume of 8807825 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NLY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NLY shares is $9.09 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NLY stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Keefe Bruyette have made an estimate for Annaly Capital Management Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 18, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 14, 2020, representing the official price target for Annaly Capital Management Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $9, while Argus analysts kept a Buy rating on NLY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Annaly Capital Management Inc. is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for NLY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 33.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.88.

Trading performance analysis for NLY stock

Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NLY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.57. With this latest performance, NLY shares gained by 0.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 44.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NLY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.03 for Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NLY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.58, while it was recorded at 8.72 for the last single week of trading, and 7.82 for the last 200 days.

Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NLY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NLY] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.29 and a Gross Margin at +98.47. Annaly Capital Management Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -60.03.

Return on Total Capital for NLY is now -0.02, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.88. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -5.98, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.81. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NLY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 513.11. Additionally, NLY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 83.69, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 81.26. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 56.20, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 8.16.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NLY] managed to generate an average of -$4,950,906 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.02 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.01.

Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NLY]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Annaly Capital Management Inc. posted 0.21/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.21/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NLY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Annaly Capital Management Inc. go to -3.25%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NLY]

There are presently around $5,604 million, or 47.00% of NLY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NLY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 122,261,012, which is approximately -0.555% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 107,569,802 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $942.31 million in NLY stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $275.02 million in NLY stock with ownership of nearly -6.335% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Annaly Capital Management Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 357 institutional holders increased their position in Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NYSE:NLY] by around 51,299,959 shares. Additionally, 291 investors decreased positions by around 59,277,586 shares, while 122 investors held positions by with 529,169,983 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 639,747,528 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NLY stock had 122 new institutional investments in for a total of 18,425,951 shares, while 75 institutional investors sold positions of 23,178,483 shares during the same period.