Wall Street Analyst Initiated ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. [CNET]. What else is Wall St. saying

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: CNET] loss -7.98% or -0.21 points to close at $2.42 with a heavy trading volume of 2553237 shares. The company report on April 14, 2021 that ZW Data Action Technologies Reports Full Year 2020 Financial Results.

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (Nasdaq: CNET) (the “Company”), an integrated Internet advertising, precision marketing, data analytics and other value-added blockchain services provider serving enterprise clients, announced its audited financial results for the year ended December 31, 2020.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Full Year 2020 Financial Highlights.

It opened the trading session at $2.59, the shares rose to $2.59 and dropped to $2.24, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CNET points out that the company has recorded 72.86% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -266.67% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.33M shares, CNET reached to a volume of 2553237 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. [CNET]:

Ladenburg Thalmann have made an estimate for ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 22, 2011.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for CNET stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02. Price to Free Cash Flow for CNET in the course of the last twelve months was 256.28 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

Trading performance analysis for CNET stock

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. [CNET] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.59. With this latest performance, CNET shares dropped by -22.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 72.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 230.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CNET stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.95 for ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. [CNET]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.06, while it was recorded at 2.51 for the last single week of trading, and 1.87 for the last 200 days.

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. [CNET]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. [CNET] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.91 and a Gross Margin at +9.17. ZW Data Action Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.17.

Return on Total Capital for CNET is now -16.15, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -12.89. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -13.06, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.10. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. [CNET] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 6.11. Additionally, CNET Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 5.76, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.78. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.09, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.03.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.67 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 3.27.ZW Data Action Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. [CNET]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CNET. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. go to 10.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. [CNET]

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.30% of CNET stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CNET stocks are: SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP with ownership of 74,469, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 18.79% of the total institutional ownership; TWO SIGMA SECURITIES, LLC, holding 10,872 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $26000.0 in CNET stocks shares; and SIMPLEX TRADING, LLC, currently with $12000.0 in CNET stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 3 institutional holders increased their position in ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:CNET] by around 90,416 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 85,480 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 80,480 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 95,416 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CNET stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 90,416 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 77,880 shares during the same period.