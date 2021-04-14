Wall Street Analyst Initiated Synchrony Financial [SYF]. What else is Wall St. saying

Synchrony Financial [NYSE: SYF] price plunged by -3.92 percent to reach at -$1.69. The company report on April 12, 2021 that Synchrony Recognized as One of the Best Places to Work.

2020 reveals the strength and resilience of the company’s culture.

Guided by its values, Synchrony leads with purpose to support employees, partners, customers and communities.

A sum of 7502941 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 6.81M shares. Synchrony Financial shares reached a high of $43.00 and dropped to a low of $41.26 until finishing in the latest session at $41.46.

The one-year SYF stock forecast points to a potential upside of 14.29. The average equity rating for SYF stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Synchrony Financial [SYF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SYF shares is $48.37 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SYF stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Synchrony Financial shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 09, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 19, 2021, representing the official price target for Synchrony Financial stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $33 to $47, while Barclays kept a Overweight rating on SYF stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Synchrony Financial is set at 1.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for SYF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 20.07. Price to Free Cash Flow for SYF in the course of the last twelve months was 3.42.

SYF Stock Performance Analysis:

Synchrony Financial [SYF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.73. With this latest performance, SYF shares dropped by -2.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 43.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 155.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SYF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.41 for Synchrony Financial [SYF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 39.83, while it was recorded at 42.43 for the last single week of trading, and 31.17 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Synchrony Financial Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Synchrony Financial [SYF] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.14 and a Gross Margin at +88.92. Synchrony Financial’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.80.

Return on Total Capital for SYF is now 7.74, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.09. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.97, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.38. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Synchrony Financial [SYF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 124.20. Additionally, SYF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 55.40, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.44. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 91.50, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.45.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Synchrony Financial [SYF] managed to generate an average of $83,939 per employee.

SYF Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Synchrony Financial posted 0.45/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.1/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 550.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SYF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Synchrony Financial go to 3.05%.

Synchrony Financial [SYF] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $23,171 million, or 96.90% of SYF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SYF stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 62,577,195, which is approximately -1.42% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 50,723,927 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.19 billion in SYF stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.78 billion in SYF stock with ownership of nearly 3.739% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Synchrony Financial stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 304 institutional holders increased their position in Synchrony Financial [NYSE:SYF] by around 36,380,546 shares. Additionally, 327 investors decreased positions by around 39,753,316 shares, while 65 investors held positions by with 460,846,966 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 536,980,828 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SYF stock had 101 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,512,953 shares, while 50 institutional investors sold positions of 3,317,251 shares during the same period.