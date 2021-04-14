vTv Therapeutics Inc. [VTVT] is 84.95% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

vTv Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: VTVT] surged by $0.87 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $3.79 during the day while it closed the day at $3.44. The company report on April 13, 2021 that vTv Therapeutics Receives FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation for TTP399 for the Treatment of Type 1 Diabetes.

Designation offers potential for expedited development pathway and reinforces TTP399’s potential to provide a substantial clinical benefit.

vTv Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: VTVT) a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of orally administered treatments for type 1 diabetes and psoriasis, announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Breakthrough Therapy designation for TTP399 as an adjunctive therapy to insulin for the treatment of type 1 diabetes. TTP399 is a novel, oral, investigational once-daily glucokinase activator.

vTv Therapeutics Inc. stock has also gained 25.55% of its value over the past 7 days. However, VTVT stock has inclined by 63.03% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 85.95% and gained 84.95% year-on date.

The market cap for VTVT stock reached $274.44 million, with 51.16 million shares outstanding and 14.04 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.33M shares, VTVT reached a trading volume of 254853505 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for vTv Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 30, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel dropped their target price from $12 to $1. The new note on the price target was released on April 10, 2018, representing the official price target for vTv Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $17, while ROTH Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on VTVT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for vTv Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for VTVT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 42.88.

vTv Therapeutics Inc. [VTVT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 25.55. With this latest performance, VTVT shares gained by 27.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 85.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 63.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VTVT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.89 for vTv Therapeutics Inc. [VTVT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.66, while it was recorded at 2.86 for the last single week of trading, and 2.21 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and vTv Therapeutics Inc. [VTVT] shares currently have an operating margin of -184.78. vTv Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -132.51.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, vTv Therapeutics Inc. [VTVT] managed to generate an average of -$339,960 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 78.70 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.53.vTv Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, vTv Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.13/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.09/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -44.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VTVT.

There are presently around $6 million, or 4.40% of VTVT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VTVT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 717,350, which is approximately 1.285% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 440,339 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.13 million in VTVT stocks shares; and ENSIGN PEAK ADVISORS, INC, currently with $0.48 million in VTVT stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in vTv Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 30 institutional holders increased their position in vTv Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:VTVT] by around 646,389 shares. Additionally, 15 investors decreased positions by around 2,196,566 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 340,212 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,502,743 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VTVT stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 530,517 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 1,688,376 shares during the same period.