Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd [TIRX] Revenue clocked in at $1.63 million, down -29.41% YTD: What’s Next?

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd [NASDAQ: TIRX] traded at a low on 04/12/21, posting a -79.47 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $18.00. The company report on February 2, 2021 that TIAN RUIXIANG Holdings Ltd Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering.

TIAN RUIXIANG Holdings Ltd (the “Company”), a China-based insurance broker, announced the closing of its initial public offering (“Offering”) of 3,000,000 Class A ordinary shares at a public offering price of US$ 4 per share. The Company received aggregate gross proceeds of US$ 12 million from this Offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and other related expenses. In addition, the Company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 450,000 Class A ordinary shares at the public offering price.

The Class A ordinary shares commenced trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market on January 27, 2021 under the ticker symbol “TIRX.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 22291927 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd stands at 147.12% while the volatility over the past one month is 42.75%.

The market cap for TIRX stock reached $121.50 million, with 6.75 million shares outstanding and 2.42 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 104.50K shares, TIRX reached a trading volume of 22291927 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd [TIRX]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd is set at 14.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for TIRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 74.68.

How has TIRX stock performed recently?

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd [TIRX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -80.89.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TIRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 25.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 17.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.60 for Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd [TIRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 61.28, while it was recorded at 77.16 for the last single week of trading.

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd [TIRX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd [TIRX] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.13. Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.78.

Return on Total Capital for TIRX is now 1.32, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.33. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.34, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.05. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd [TIRX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.55. Additionally, TIRX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.53, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.40. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.53, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.52.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.56 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.23.