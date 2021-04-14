The Kraft Heinz Company [KHC] Revenue clocked in at $26.18 billion, up 18.06% YTD: What’s Next?

The Kraft Heinz Company [NASDAQ: KHC] surged by $0.22 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $41.25 during the day while it closed the day at $40.92. The company report on April 12, 2021 that HEINZ Partners With The LEE Initiative to Help Preserve Black-Owned Restaurants’ Cultural Legacy.

Partnership will include a grant program and other resources to sustain long-term business health.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

As a brand that’s been around for over 150 years, HEINZ recognizes the profound influence food can have on culture. America’s Black-owned restaurants are cultural treasures that have been instrumental in shaping the food and flavor we enjoy. HEINZ is partnering with nonprofit restaurant equality organization The LEE Initiative and Southern Restaurants for Racial Justice (SRRJ) in a collective effort to preserve the legacy of Black-owned restaurants through a grant program and other resources to help sustain long-term business health and success. The partnership is about more than just saving restaurants; it’s about preserving Black culture and into the future.

The Kraft Heinz Company stock has also gained 0.54% of its value over the past 7 days. However, KHC stock has inclined by 24.57% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 31.53% and gained 18.06% year-on date.

The market cap for KHC stock reached $50.89 billion, with 1.23 billion shares outstanding and 672.27 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.44M shares, KHC reached a trading volume of 7239002 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about The Kraft Heinz Company [KHC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KHC shares is $38.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KHC stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for The Kraft Heinz Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 19, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Guggenheim raised their target price from $34 to $35. The new note on the price target was released on October 30, 2020, representing the official price target for The Kraft Heinz Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $30 to $34, while Guggenheim kept a Neutral rating on KHC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Kraft Heinz Company is set at 0.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for KHC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.75. Price to Free Cash Flow for KHC in the course of the last twelve months was 21.43 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

KHC stock trade performance evaluation

The Kraft Heinz Company [KHC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.54. With this latest performance, KHC shares gained by 7.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 31.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 46.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KHC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.53 for The Kraft Heinz Company [KHC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.80, while it was recorded at 40.64 for the last single week of trading, and 34.12 for the last 200 days.

The Kraft Heinz Company [KHC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Kraft Heinz Company [KHC] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.35 and a Gross Margin at +35.16. The Kraft Heinz Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.36.

Return on Total Capital for KHC is now 6.96, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.45. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.70, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.35. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Kraft Heinz Company [KHC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 57.71. Additionally, KHC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 36.59, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.97. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 56.97, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 36.12.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Kraft Heinz Company [KHC] managed to generate an average of $9,368 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.44 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.26.The Kraft Heinz Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for The Kraft Heinz Company [KHC] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, The Kraft Heinz Company posted 0.58/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.55/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 5.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KHC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Kraft Heinz Company go to -2.88%.

The Kraft Heinz Company [KHC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $30,117 million, or 79.60% of KHC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KHC stocks are: BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC with ownership of 325,634,818, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 51,675,766 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.1 billion in KHC stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.72 billion in KHC stock with ownership of nearly -3.383% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Kraft Heinz Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 509 institutional holders increased their position in The Kraft Heinz Company [NASDAQ:KHC] by around 42,334,107 shares. Additionally, 403 investors decreased positions by around 32,328,186 shares, while 149 investors held positions by with 665,301,023 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 739,963,316 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KHC stock had 167 new institutional investments in for a total of 16,711,578 shares, while 80 institutional investors sold positions of 3,478,697 shares during the same period.