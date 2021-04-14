Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. [STPK] is 32.16% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. [NYSE: STPK] traded at a low on 04/13/21, posting a -10.23 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $27.04. The company report on April 12, 2021 that Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. and Stem, Inc. to Host Fireside Chat with IPO Edge to Discuss Business Combination.

Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. (NYSE: STPK), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company (“Star Peak”), and Stem, Inc., a global leader in artificial intelligence (AI)-driven clean energy storage systems (“Stem”), announced that the companies will host a fireside chat with IPO Edge, Monday, April 12 at 2pm EDT, to discuss their pending business combination. The live event will feature Michael Morgan, Chairman of Star Peak and John Carrington, CEO of Stem. IPO Edge Editor-in-Chief John Jannarone will moderate the video session, which will last approximately 45 minutes and include a Q&A with the audience.

To register, CLICK HERE.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2465976 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. stands at 12.24% while the volatility over the past one month is 11.79%.

The market cap for STPK stock reached $1.21 billion, with 47.35 million shares outstanding and 26.19 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.01M shares, STPK reached a trading volume of 2465976 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. [STPK]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. is set at 3.43 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02.

How has STPK stock performed recently?

Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. [STPK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.00. With this latest performance, STPK shares dropped by -23.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 177.05% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for STPK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.74 for Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. [STPK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.69, while it was recorded at 28.60 for the last single week of trading.

Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. [STPK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for STPK is now -1.90, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.82. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.82, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.74.

Star Peak Energy Transition Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Insider trade positions for Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. [STPK]

There are presently around $760 million, or 72.60% of STPK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of STPK stocks are: WILLIAM BLAIR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 5,493,831, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 6.72% of the total institutional ownership; ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C., holding 2,393,232 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $64.71 million in STPK stocks shares; and VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP, currently with $61.42 million in STPK stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

75 institutional holders increased their position in Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. [NYSE:STPK] by around 28,088,413 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 28,088,413 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. STPK stock had 75 new institutional investments in for a total of 28,088,413 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.