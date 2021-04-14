Smart Share Global Limited [EM] fell -5.27% so far this year. What now?

Smart Share Global Limited [NASDAQ: EM] jumped around 0.93 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $8.09 at the close of the session, up 12.99%. The company report on April 1, 2021 that Smart Share Global Limited Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering.

Smart Share Global Limited (“Energy Monster” or the “Company”), a consumer tech company providing mobile device charging service, announced the pricing of its initial public offering (“IPO”) of 17,650,000 American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”) at a public offering price of $8.50 per share. The aggregate offering size of the IPO is approximately $150.0 million, assuming the underwriters do not exercise their option to purchase additional ADSs. The ADSs are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol “EM” on April 1, 2021. The offering is expected to close on April 6, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

The Company has granted the underwriters an option, exercisable within 30 days from the date of the final prospectus, to purchase up to an aggregate of 2,647,500 additional ADSs.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.18M shares, EM reached a trading volume of 1169488 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Smart Share Global Limited is set at 0.97, with the Price to Sales ratio for EM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.76.

Smart Share Global Limited [EM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.11.

Smart Share Global Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.