Regions Financial Corporation [RF] gain 29.28% so far this year. What now?

Regions Financial Corporation [NYSE: RF] loss -2.71% or -0.58 points to close at $20.84 with a heavy trading volume of 9243385 shares. The company report on April 1, 2021 that Serving Small Businesses: 20-Year Corporate Banking Veteran to Expand Regions’ SBA Lending Focus.

Regions Bank adds Caroline Taylor to its Corporate Banking team as head of SBA Lending.

Regions Bank on Thursday announced Caroline Taylor has joined its Corporate Banking group as senior vice president and head of Small Business Administration (SBA) Lending.

It opened the trading session at $21.26, the shares rose to $21.30 and dropped to $20.70, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for RF points out that the company has recorded 62.94% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -147.8% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 9.19M shares, RF reached to a volume of 9243385 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Regions Financial Corporation [RF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RF shares is $22.28 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RF stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DA Davidson have made an estimate for Regions Financial Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 13, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 01, 2021, representing the official price target for Regions Financial Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $21, while Compass Point analysts kept a Buy rating on RF stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Regions Financial Corporation is set at 0.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for RF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 18.85. Price to Free Cash Flow for RF in the course of the last twelve months was 12.45.

Trading performance analysis for RF stock

Regions Financial Corporation [RF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.14. With this latest performance, RF shares dropped by -4.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 62.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 95.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.31 for Regions Financial Corporation [RF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.52, while it was recorded at 21.13 for the last single week of trading, and 15.17 for the last 200 days.

Regions Financial Corporation [RF]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Regions Financial Corporation [RF] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.92. Regions Financial Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.24.

Return on Total Capital for RF is now 5.68, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.90. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.36, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.80. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Regions Financial Corporation [RF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 22.72. Additionally, RF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 18.51, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.79. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 22.84, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 16.91.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Regions Financial Corporation [RF] managed to generate an average of $56,374 per employee.

Regions Financial Corporation [RF]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Regions Financial Corporation posted 0.14/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.23/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -39.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RF.

An analysis of insider ownership at Regions Financial Corporation [RF]

There are presently around $14,709 million, or 75.70% of RF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RF stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 113,578,234, which is approximately -2.05% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 85,447,278 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.78 billion in RF stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.17 billion in RF stock with ownership of nearly 3.966% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Regions Financial Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 360 institutional holders increased their position in Regions Financial Corporation [NYSE:RF] by around 56,144,487 shares. Additionally, 300 investors decreased positions by around 49,775,565 shares, while 116 investors held positions by with 599,898,009 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 705,818,061 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RF stock had 135 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,514,443 shares, while 53 institutional investors sold positions of 4,812,651 shares during the same period.