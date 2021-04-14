RBC Capital Mkts slashes price target on Flexion Therapeutics Inc. [FLXN] – find out why.

Flexion Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: FLXN] surged by $1.09 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $9.588 during the day while it closed the day at $9.40. The company report on April 14, 2021 that Flexion Therapeutics Announces Preliminary First-Quarter 2021 Revenue and Provides Financial Guidance for 2021.

First-quarter ZILRETTA® net sales estimated to be approximately $24.6 million.

2021 full-year ZILRETTA net sales anticipated to be in the range of $120 million to $130 million and total operating expenses expected between $195 million to $205 million.

Flexion Therapeutics Inc. stock has also gained 8.05% of its value over the past 7 days. However, FLXN stock has declined by -22.31% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -17.25% and lost -18.54% year-on date.

The market cap for FLXN stock reached $479.68 million, with 49.36 million shares outstanding and 46.06 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 821.76K shares, FLXN reached a trading volume of 2022422 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Flexion Therapeutics Inc. [FLXN]:

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Flexion Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 07, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on August 20, 2020, representing the official price target for Flexion Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $19, while Oppenheimer analysts kept a Outperform rating on FLXN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Flexion Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for FLXN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.60.

FLXN stock trade performance evaluation

Flexion Therapeutics Inc. [FLXN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.05. With this latest performance, FLXN shares dropped by -20.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FLXN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.09 for Flexion Therapeutics Inc. [FLXN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.75, while it was recorded at 8.49 for the last single week of trading, and 11.67 for the last 200 days.

Flexion Therapeutics Inc. [FLXN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Flexion Therapeutics Inc. [FLXN] shares currently have an operating margin of -108.73 and a Gross Margin at +77.50. Flexion Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -132.91.

Return on Total Capital for FLXN is now -46.84, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -60.25. Additionally, FLXN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 107.76, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 91.83.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Flexion Therapeutics Inc. [FLXN] managed to generate an average of -$442,436 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.53 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.36.Flexion Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.80 and a Current Ratio set at 4.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Flexion Therapeutics Inc. [FLXN] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Flexion Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.95/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.99/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 4.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FLXN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Flexion Therapeutics Inc. go to 20.00%.

Flexion Therapeutics Inc. [FLXN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $417 million, or 97.69% of FLXN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FLXN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 4,339,324, which is approximately 5.243% of the company’s market cap and around 2.70% of the total institutional ownership; MILLER VALUE PARTNERS, LLC, holding 4,196,100 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $34.87 million in FLXN stocks shares; and WASATCH ADVISORS INC, currently with $34.15 million in FLXN stock with ownership of nearly 13.877% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Flexion Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 69 institutional holders increased their position in Flexion Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:FLXN] by around 4,033,427 shares. Additionally, 59 investors decreased positions by around 3,484,257 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 42,721,376 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 50,239,060 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FLXN stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,213,018 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 1,285,329 shares during the same period.